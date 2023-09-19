MISSISSIPPI'S LARGEST ANNUAL EVENT GEARS UP FOR RECORD BREAKING YEAR

CRUISIN' THE COAST CELEBRATES 27 YEARS AS AMERICA'S LARGEST BLOCK PARTY!

BILOXI, Miss., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th Annual Cruisin' the Coast, known affectionately as America's Largest Block Party, is well on track to break all previous records when it kicks off Sunday, October 1 through 8 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

"To say that we are thrilled to potentially break our previous record is an understatement," said Sherwood "Woody" Bailey, Jr., Event Vice Chair and Executive Director. "With additional on-site registrations, we are poised to attract over 10,000 registered participants, providing visitors across the region with a great show and a lot of opportunities to interact with cruisers. It will be a fantastic week for everyone who comes to see and experience all the exciting events during Cruisin' week in Coastal Mississippi."

In an online public vote, Cruisin' the Coast was selected as the best car show in the country by USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2022. It is the fourth crown Cruisin' the Coast has captured in five nominations for the award. This year's event currently has registered vehicles from 43 states, Canada, and England.

Annually Tens of thousands of people attend Cruisin' the Coast to enjoy the classic cars, hospitality, food, and music during the event. They also take advantage of the many casino resorts, shopping, dining, and family friendly attractions to be experienced across the region during their stay.

"We started this event in 1996 with the goal of increasing tourism along the Mississippi Gulf Coast during what was then a traditionally slow time of year," added Bailey. "We had 374 participants in our inaugural year, and now it has grown to become the largest single event in the state of Mississippi."

"There are still plenty of accommodations available at every price point for Cruisers and for those who just want to come down and enjoy the fun," said Judy Young. CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "We have the freshest gulf-to-table seafood in the world, beautiful beaches to enjoy, and for one week each year, we are THE destination for classic car viewing."

For more information about Cruisin' the Coast or to start planning your Fall getaway in Coastal Mississippi, visit our website at CoastalMississippi.com.

Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry in South Mississippi.

