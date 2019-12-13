Missouri Lawyer Media Honors Shook for Legal Innovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Lawyers Media honored Shook, Hardy & Bacon at the "Top Legal Innovation" awards in St. Louis, Dec. 12, 2019. The publication recognized Shook for the development of its Cannabis Law Practice. Shook litigators serve the food and beverage, health and wellness, and consumer goods industries, which may be impacted by changes in this evolving industry. Watch a short "60 Seconds of Legal Science" video, which provides a brief overview of the state of cannabis law.

Shook Partners Katie Gates Calderon and Greg Wu co-lead the practice. Working with ALM Media, the firm developed a survey of in-house counsel on their top legal concerns about cannabis and its impact on business. The survey found among other things:

More than half of in-house counsel surveyed plan to increase legal spending in the next two years to accommodate the changing cannabis market;

A significant growth in litigation threats is anticipated over the next decade.

Titled "Wild West or New Frontier? Global Cannabis Market Spurs Legal Spend Across All Sectors", the survey showed the impact of the global cannabis economy on the food and beverage, health and wellness, and consumer goods industries. The results of this in-house counsel survey revealed that legal departments outside the cannabis industry itself are increasingly concerned over regulatory, employment and litigation threats related to this emerging market.

The MLM awards recognize attorneys and law firms from around the state for "progressive work to drive new practice areas, services and business strategies."

