Missouri Partnership Celebrates One Year of "Missouri Loves Company" Economic Development Campaign

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2024 -- Missouri Partnership is proud to announce the anniversary of "Missouri Loves Company," one of the largest economic development marketing efforts in the state's history.

Last October, Missouri Partnership launched "Missouri Loves Company" to highlight the Show-Me State's strengths, including being second in the nation for the cost of doing business and third in the nation for completed apprenticeships. Since then, the campaign has utilized a variety of digital and in-person marketing tactics encouraging C-suite executives, site selection consultants, and other economic development leaders to invest and expand in Missouri communities.

"Our state has so many assets – a strategic location, skilled talent pool, competitive corporate tax rate, low cost of living – that make us a top destination for businesses from around the world," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "This campaign is reaching key decision-makers in a variety of industries and making sure they know about the countless benefits of investing and expanding in Missouri."

One of the features of the "Missouri Loves Company" campaign is a dedicated microsite that acts as a matchmaker for site selection consultants and prospective executives to explore Missouri's pro-business benefits and learn more about how other companies are thriving in the state. To showcase the state's success in attracting billions in recent investments, the campaign launched "Love Stories," a series of features on companies that chose to grow their business in Missouri, such as Ford Motor Company, Google, and American Foods Group. Missouri Partnership also partnered with Build-A-Bear Workshop to create custom "Missouri Loves Company" bears that celebrated the global retail company's headquarters in the state.

"I was thrilled to see our bears as part of the campaign as they represent all that is great about Missouri – we wouldn't be as successful a business if our home state was anywhere else I am sure," said Maxine Clark, Founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop. "I always like to say a hug is worth a thousand words, and I know these bears speak with great heart and much love about Missouri and the value of doing business here."

Learn more about "Missouri Loves Company" and the advantages of working in the Show-Me State at missourilovescompany.org.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 33,600+ new jobs, $1.7 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $7.8 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Google, James Hardie, Meta, Swift Prepared Foods, URBN, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins | [email protected] | 314.541.4911

