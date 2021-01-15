"Missouri School Choice Week" Recognized Third Year in Row; Governor Parson Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the last week of January has been officially proclaimed Missouri School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Mike Parson's proclamation for the Week recognizes that every Missouri student should have access to an effective education, and that it is important for parents to explore the learning options available to their children.

More than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, have officially recognized Jan. 24-30 as School Choice Week.

Missouri parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 700 virtual, at-home, or socially distanced celebrations––including a statewide video contest––to show support for choice and spark conversations about the diverse learning opportunities that help children succeed.

Nationally, more than 33,000 virtual or socially distanced celebrations have been planned for the Week, raising awareness about K-12 school options. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in School Choice Week.

"School choice is not simply an idea, it is a transformative force that changes children's lives and the need for it has never been greater," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful for Gov. Parson's recognition of the Week and wish Missourians the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri .

