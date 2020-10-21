Missouri Selected For Global Company's New PPE Distribution Center

"A key pillar of our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan is expanding Missouri's PPE reserves, which includes localizing the supply chain," said Governor Mike Parson. "We are thrilled to work with Optimas Solutions and support its new nationwide distribution hub in St. Louis, which will be a huge asset not only to Missouri but the entire United States."

The new facility in Overland provides Optimas Solutions with a central location to get their products to customers fast.

"Our tapered approach enables Optimas to help customers access excellent products, with fast delivery and optimal pricing," said Scott McDaniel, Manager, MRO at Optimas Solutions. "This dedicated effort is designed to meet the demands of customers for common safety consumables and MRO products."

Optimas will supply customers with face masks, sanitizers, cleaning products, hearing protection, hand protection, and body coverings from its new distribution center in Missouri.

"During this pandemic, many of our companies have found innovative ways to respond and Optimas Solutions is a great example of changing the way it does business to help communities across the country," said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Optimas Solutions is investing nearly $1 million in the new distribution center and creating 20 new jobs in the St. Louis region.

"Working with Optimas Solutions as they expand their global company to include PPE has been an honor for our team and our partners at the Missouri Department of Economic Development, AllianceSTL, and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "Missouri's location in the center of the U.S. provides a competitive advantage for companies like Optimas Solutions that need to get their products to customers quickly and efficiently. We are looking forward to watching them grow in our state."

Optimas Solutions joins a growing list of companies investing in Missouri. Several businesses have recently announced plans to open new distribution centers in the state, including Chewy Inc. The popular online retailer of pet-related products announced plans to open one of its largest fulfillment centers in its network in Missouri a few months ago.

