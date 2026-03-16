Missouri Vlasic Classic Returns to Old Kinderhook Resort May 1-3 to Support The Forgotten Prisoner

Vlasic Labs' Charity Golf Tournament Will Raise Funds for Jarred Shaw and His Family as He Serves a 26-Month Prison Sentence in Indonesia for Possession of Cannabis Gummies

CAMDENTON, Mo., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlasic Labs will host the fourth annual Missouri Vlasic Classic at Old Kinderhook Resort from May 1–3, 2026, bringing together leaders from across the cannabis industry for a weekend of golf, advocacy, and direct impact. This year's tournament will raise funds for The Forgotten Prisoner, a justice reform initiative dedicated to bringing awareness to excessive sentencing and supporting impacted families. Proceeds will directly support former professional basketball player Jarred Shaw and his family as he serves a 26-month prison sentence in Indonesia related to cannabis gummies he purchased to manage his Crohn's disease.

Shaw, a former NCAA standout and international basketball player, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in 2010 and relied on cannabis to manage the chronic condition. Unaware of the country's severe drug laws, he ordered a small amount of cannabis gummies while playing for the Indonesia Basketball League. He initially faced the death penalty but was ultimately sentenced to 26 months in prison. While incarcerated, Shaw's health has deteriorated, as prison conditions and limited access to proper nutrition and his doctors, has worsened his Crohn's symptoms, contributing to a weight loss of more than 30 pounds.

In addition to raising funds for Shaw's family, Vlasic Labs is actively amplifying his story nationwide and encouraging Americans to respectfully contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia Peter Haymond to urge diplomatic engagement and humanitarian consideration to get Shaw back to the United States as soon as possible.

"The Vlasic Classic has become a place where our industry shows up not just to compete, but to take responsibility. As an industry, cannabis has fought to release people serving sentences for cannabis crimes, but that fight shouldn't end at the border," said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Labs. "Jarred made a mistake, but no one should face life-threatening consequences over cannabis, especially when it was being used to manage a documented medical condition. We're raising funds for Jarred and his family, sharing his story, and encouraging his deportation back to the U.S."

"I never imagined that trying to manage my Crohn's would turn into a fight for my life," said Shaw. "The conditions here have made my health worse, and not having access to proper nutrition or medical care is scary. Knowing people back home are helping my family and speaking up for me gives me hope. I just want to get healthy and get home to my mother and my family."

"Jarred was facing the death penalty. That was a very real possibility," said American Negotiator Donte West, Shaw's legal advocate and founder of The Forgotten Prisoner. "The fact that he now has a release date is significant, but this isn't over. He's dealing with a serious medical condition in a prison system that cannot meet his healthcare needs. This is about humanitarian concern, not politics. We're asking for diplomatic engagement to ensure his health and safety and, ultimately, to bring him home."

The Missouri Vlasic Classic continues to build on its growing impact. The 2025 tournament raised $20,000, including $13,700 for Freedom Grow, $5,000 for the Last Prisoner Project, and $1,300 in direct educational support for Deshaun Durham following his release. Across Missouri, Michigan, and Las Vegas events, the Vlasic Classic series has raised more than $140,000 for second-chance initiatives nationwide. Photos from previous Vlasic Classics and other media assets can be found here.

The Missouri event will feature a welcome mixer on Friday, a Saturday shotgun-start tournament on Old Kinderhook's premier 18-hole course, and an Awards Gala. Proceeds from player registration, sponsorships, raffles, and on-course competitions will support The Forgotten Prisoner and Jarred Shaw's family.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available for companies seeking to align their brands with a high-impact event rooted in accountability, advocacy, and meaningful community support. For sponsorship information or to register, contact [email protected].

About Vlasic Labs

Vlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

SOURCE Vlasic Labs