Vlasic Labs CBD Products Qualify for CMS CBD Pilot Program, Marking Historic Step for Cannabinoid Therapies

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. , March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vlasic Labs today announced that its CBD product line meets the current qualifications outlined in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) pilot program, a first-of-its-kind initiative allowing participating healthcare organizations to provide eligible hemp-derived products to Medicare beneficiaries.

This milestone represents a significant step forward in legitimizing CBD as part of mainstream medical care, reinforcing the role of non-intoxicating cannabinoids in patient-centered treatment models. Under the CMS program, eligible hemp products must meet strict federal standards for safety, dosing, and THC content, further elevating the importance of quality and compliance across the category.

"For years, Vlasic Labs has been committed to producing high-quality, non-intoxicating CBD products formulated with consistency, rigorous testing, and transparency," said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Labs. "As the hemp industry has evolved, we've remained focused on building a brand that prioritizes long-term trust over short-term trends. Meeting CMS's recently released standards reinforces that commitment, and we look forward to partnering with model participants to help expand access to reliable cannabinoid products for Medicare patients."

The hemp market has expanded rapidly in recent years, moving beyond CBD into a wide range of categories. Amid that growth, Vlasic Labs has maintained a clear and disciplined strategy, focusing on non-intoxicating formulations that align with medical use cases, regulatory stability, and trusted distribution channels.

As healthcare providers participating in CMS models begin offering these products to patients starting April 2026, Vlasic Labs will work alongside participating organizations to support program implementation and deliver high-quality products that continue to meet all regulatory requirements as the program evolves.

About Vlasic Labs

Vlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vlasic Labs