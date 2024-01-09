MISUMI GROUP INCREASES LOCAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 100% IN NORTH AMERICA

News provided by

Misumi USA

09 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI Group (MISUMI), a leading manufacturer and distributor, has expanded its local production capacity in Mexico to expedite quote fulfillment and improve shipping reliability.

Initial products include locating pins, shafting, and precision spacers, with plans to further diversify its production line in the future. 

MISUMI's manufacturing model prioritizes quality, cost, and time (QTC) by providing engineering tools and services to support fast-growing industries such as semiconductor, medical lab automation, and electric vehicle assembly and manufacturing.

"Our mission is to help our customers get the exact part they need when they need it, while remaining dedicated to our QTC model," states Nobu Ashida, president of MISUMI USA. "Increasing local production capacity exemplifies our ongoing commitment to how we deliver."

In 2017, MISUMI opened its local manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio. In April 2019, MISUMI first opened its Mexico facility to shorten lead times for third-party brand distribution, including hard-to-find Japanese products.

MISUMI specializes in producing highly configurable industrial automation components, enabling faster lead times and lower costs.

About MISUMI
MISUMI offers configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of an estimated 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com

SOURCE Misumi USA

Also from this source

meviy Celebrates First Anniversary in the United States with 20% Discount on All Quoted Components

meviy Celebrates First Anniversary in the United States with 20% Discount on All Quoted Components

meviy, an on-demand procurement software powered by MISUMI, is celebrating its first anniversary of being available in the United States. meviy...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.