MISUMI GROUP INCREASES LOCAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 100% IN NORTH AMERICA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI Group (MISUMI), a leading manufacturer and distributor, has expanded its local production capacity in Mexico to expedite quote fulfillment and improve shipping reliability.

Initial products include locating pins, shafting, and precision spacers, with plans to further diversify its production line in the future.

MISUMI's manufacturing model prioritizes quality, cost, and time (QTC) by providing engineering tools and services to support fast-growing industries such as semiconductor, medical lab automation, and electric vehicle assembly and manufacturing.

"Our mission is to help our customers get the exact part they need when they need it, while remaining dedicated to our QTC model," states Nobu Ashida, president of MISUMI USA. "Increasing local production capacity exemplifies our ongoing commitment to how we deliver."

In 2017, MISUMI opened its local manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio. In April 2019, MISUMI first opened its Mexico facility to shorten lead times for third-party brand distribution, including hard-to-find Japanese products.

MISUMI specializes in producing highly configurable industrial automation components, enabling faster lead times and lower costs.

About MISUMI

MISUMI offers configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of an estimated 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

