Misurata Free Zone Authority Signs $2.7 billion Landmark PPP to Transform Misurata Free Zone Port into a leading Mediterranean Gateway and Transhipment Hub

MISURATA, Libya, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Misurata Free Zone (MFZ) signs a landmark public–private partnership to modernize, manage, develop, and expand the Misurata Free Zone Port, Libya's main container gateway and the country's most commercially active maritime hub. This agreement marks the first major Public-Private-Partnership infrastructure project outside Libya's energy sector, signalling a new phase in the country's economic recovery and ability to attract reputable global operators and investors.

Signing ceremony, Misurata - (from left to right): Mr. Ammar Kanaan, Chief Executive Officer, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL); Mr. Muhsin Sigutri, Chairman, Misurata Free Zone; Mr. Diego Aponte, President, MSC Group; H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic; H.E. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Mr. Aboobacker Manattukundayil, President, Maha Capital Partners (PRNewsfoto/Misurata Free Zone)

Under the terms of the partnership, MFZ will collaborate with Maha Capital Partners (MCP), an international infrastructure investor headquartered in Doha, and Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the port operator of MSC, the world's largest container shipping line. Together, the partners aim to transform Misurata Port into a modern, efficient, high-capacity facility that strengthens Libya's role in regional and global trade.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdulhamid Aldabiba Prime Minister of Libya stated: "This partnership represents an important milestone in Libya's economic recovery and infrastructure modernisation. It demonstrates our commitment to rebuilding strategic assets through structured public–private cooperation and to creating the conditions for sustainable growth, investment, and international confidence."

MFZ Chairman Muhsin M. Sigutri added: "This partnership reflects Misurata's determination to build modern, internationally competitive infrastructure that can unlock new industries, support local employment, and strengthen Libya's position within regional and global supply chains. MFZ was created to be a gateway for investment and growth, today we take a decisive step toward realising that vision."

Established in 2000 as Libya's first and largest free zone, MFZ oversees a 2,576-hectare economic area, with plans to reach 20,000 hectares, and manages the port that handles around 60–65% of all of Libya's container trade.

The partnership includes:

Expansion of container-handling capacity to accommodate larger vessels and support complex logistics chains.

Integration with MFZ's industrial ecosystem, boosting opportunities for SMEs, manufacturing, and value-added services.

Deployment of state-of-the-art terminal equipment and digital systems.

Enhanced safety, performance, and environmental standards, aligning operations with world-class benchmarks.

Long-term job creation.

The partnership also establishes the foundation for Misurata's evolution into a deep-sea port, a central ambition for Libya's competitiveness in the Mediterranean. This future development forms part of a broader investment programme to be deployed in phases.

These upgrades reinforce Misurata's historic role as one of Libya's most dynamic commercial centres and a symbol of resilience since 2011.

