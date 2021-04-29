MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Leading Chief Information Officers as Finalists for 2021 CIO Leadership Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced the five finalists for the 14th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . The winner will be announced on a digital panel at The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium on May 18, 2021.

For more than a decade, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

"The awards committee is pleased to recognize these five MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award Finalists," said George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "Each of these individuals has used technology to transform their digital enterprise and shift it into high gear."

The 2021 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award finalists are :

Marina Bellini , Chief Information and Digital Officer and Director, Digital and Information, BAT

, Chief Information and Digital Officer and Director, Digital and Information, BAT Vipin Gupta , CIO, Toyota Financial Services

, CIO, Toyota Financial Services Anupam Khare , SVP and CIO, Oshkosh Corporation

, SVP and CIO, Oshkosh Corporation Bryson Koehler , CTO, Equifax

, CTO, Equifax Pertisth Mankotia, CIO, Sheela Foam Limited

"It is an honor to have been nominated for this Award alongside such a distinguished group of leaders," said Ms. Bellini, Chief Information and Digital Officer and Director, Digital and Information, BAT. "This nomination is recognition of the huge transformation underway at BAT to becoming a high growth, multi-category consumer goods business, with a purpose to reduce its health impact, driven by meeting evolving consumer needs."

"I am honored by the MIT Sloan CIO leadership recognition," said Mr. Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services. "This recognizes the results driven by our incredible team at Toyota Financial Services (TFS) that is reshaping the captive auto finance business into a multi-brand, mobility-finance-as-a-service business. We are empowering digital experiences for our customers and dealers using groundbreaking, agile digital factories and innovative business solutions."

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership program," said Mr. Khare, SVP and CIO, Oshkosh. "Digital technology is a critical driver in Oshkosh Corporation's innovation and growth strategies, and this prestigious award is only possible thanks to the innovative spirit of our Digital Technology team who continually pushes the boundaries of technology to drive business growth."

"At Equifax, we're committed to helping people live their financial best," said Mr. Koehler, CTO, Equifax. "Our $1.5B cloud-native rebuild will allow us to innovate more quickly, at lower cost, while still being able to adapt to changing regulations and security needs across disparate markets. I am honored to be recognized as a finalist for the 2021 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award. This is a testament to the dynamic, disruptive culture that the entire Equifax team has embraced."

"Technology can do wonders for the business if it is fueled with purpose, passion and perfection," said Mr. Mankotia, CIO, Sheela Foam Limited.

After two rounds of extensive review, a panel of judges that includes CIOs, academic researchers and IT professionals selected the Award finalists who exhibit the key traits of a CIO leader in the following four areas: exceptional communicator, recognized IT leader, driver of business value and trusted partner.

These criteria are adapted from the award-winning book The Real Business of IT: How CIOs Create and Communicate Value , which draws extensively upon research conducted at MIT Sloan. To register to attend the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award digital event on May 18th at 10:30am EDT, visit: https://mitcio.com/register/

