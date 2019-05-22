MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2019 CIO Leadership Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced that Eash Sundaram, EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, JetBlue, is the recipient of the prestigious 2019 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award. Over the past twelve years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

"It is with great honor that the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee present the 2019 CIO Leadership Award to Eash Sundaram," said George Westerman, Award co-chair. "Eash has shown extraordinary leadership in making JetBlue a smarter enterprise by introducing wave after wave of technology-driven business innovations. We're delighted to recognize him and his team for this award."

Mr. Sundaram serves as JetBlue's EVP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, and the Chair of JetBlue Technology Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways. He is responsible for technologies, digital and innovation for the airline and oversees strategy, vision and implementation of technology solutions that align with the value airline's business model to offer consistent service and maximize investment. Prior to JetBlue, Mr. Sundaram worked at Pall Corporation as Senior VP Global Supply Chain and CIO. Before joining Pall, he served in a variety of leadership positions with increasing global responsibilities in Technology, Operations with McKesson-PSS World Medical, i2 Technologies, ALK Technologies & the Sea Horse Group.

"I am humbled and honored to have been chosen for the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award," said Mr. Sundaram. "JetBlue's mission, to inspire humanity, is powered by our 22,000+ passionate crewmembers. Our IT team is incredibly proud to play a role in championing the technologies that power our crewmembers and empower our customers. Whether we're delivering the tools to streamline today's operation, or looking to the innovations that will fly us into the future, a focus on culture, customer experience and technology go hand-in-hand."



Dr. Westerman presented the award to Mr. Sundaram at the pre-Symposium dinner on the evening of May 21. The three other distinguished Award finalists were Gail Evans, CDO, Mercer; Kris Rao, CIO, Ricoh USA, Inc.; and Aarti Shah, Ph.D., SVP, CIO/CDO, Eli Lilly & Company.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations and business practices, and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

Editor's Note:

Journalists should contact Sadie Smith (sadie@warnerpr.com 717-298-1865) at Warner Communications.

SOURCE MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

Related Links

http://www.mitcio.com

