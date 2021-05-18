MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2021 CIO Leadership Award

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced that Vipin Gupta, CIO, Toyota Financial Services (TFS), is the recipient of the prestigious 2021 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . Over the past fourteen years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through innovative use of IT.

"After much deliberation, the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee is pleased to present the 2021 CIO Leadership Award to Vipin Gupta, CIO of Toyota Financial Services (TFS)," said George Westerman, Award co-chair. "Vipin exemplifies the empowerment of digital experiences for their stakeholders using innovative digital factories and business solutions to move their enterprise to the next level."

As CIO, Mr. Gupta leads all aspects of digital transformation, information technology and security. Before joining Toyota, he served as EVP and CIO for KeyBank's Retail and Private Banking business, where he led customer-focused digital transformation at speed. Mr. Gupta has been recognized for his results-oriented leadership. CIO Magazine recognized him as 'One to Watch', a 'Standout Winner in Innovation' and a 'CIO 100 Honoree'.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive the prestigious MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award and grateful to the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium for recognizing our innovative solutions," said Vipin Gupta, Toyota Financial Services Chief Information Officer. "Our success would not have been possible without the outstanding work of our teams across Toyota Financial Services that are transforming our organization into a multi-brand, mobility-finance-as-a service business. We are steadfast in our focus to empower digital experiences for our customers and dealers using groundbreaking, agile digital factories and innovative business solutions. I'd like to express my gratitude to every person on our team as this award is an acknowledgement of our collective enterprise excellence in harnessing the power of digital, every day."

Dr. Westerman presented the award to Mr. Vipin at a digital panel at The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium on May 18. The four other distinguished Award finalists were Marina Bellini, Chief Information and Digital Officer and Director, Digital and Information, BAT; Anupam Khare, SVP and CIO, Oshkosh Corporation; Bryson Koehler, CTO, Equifax; and Pertisth Mankotia, CIO, Sheela Foam Limited.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is a premier global conference that brings together a unique community of MIT academic leaders, CIOs, digital technology executives, and industry experts, enabling them to be more effective leaders. The Symposium offers an environment for engaging discussions where the best in-the-trenches business practices, technology innovations, actionable insights, and new ideas can be shared and debated. The Symposium is organized by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

