MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Announces Winner of the 2023 CIO Leadership Award

Tom Peck, Executive Vice President & Chief Information and Digital Officer at Sysco Recognized at Premier Global CIO Event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium has announced Thomas R. Peck, Executive Vice President & Chief Information and Digital Officer at Sysco as the winner of the Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award . Over the past sixteen years, the Award has recognized Chief Information Officers (CIOs) who lead their organizations to deliver exemplary levels of business value through the innovative use of IT.

"On behalf of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Awards Committee, we are extremely pleased to present the 2023 CIO Leadership Award to Thomas R. Peck, Executive Vice President & Chief Information and Digital Officer at Sysco," said Dr. George Westerman, Award Co-Chair. "We received many outstanding nominations for the award this year, but our three finalists outshone the others. They are true leaders of business transformation, not just of the IT function itself. They serve as examples that other CIOs can follow and aspire to. In this era of ever-faster-moving technology innovation, there's never been a better time to be a great CIO, and never been a worse time to be an average one."

Thomas R. Peck is Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO) at Sysco, a food service and distribution company that services over 650,000 customers from nearly 350 worldwide facilities. Mr. Peck's mandate is to accelerate Sysco's growth through customer-facing technology solutions, eCommerce, agile supply chains and modernized and secure computing capabilities.

Mr. Peck previously served in a similar CIDO role at Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology distribution, cloud solutions and supply chain services servicing 200,000 customers in 160 countries. Prior to Ingram Micro, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer at AECOM, a global provider of professional technical and management support services. He has held numerous CIO roles at companies such as Levi Strauss & Company, MGM Mirage and NBC Universal. Mr. Peck is also a former officer in the United States Marine Corps where he had a distinguished career inclusive of both operational and headquarter assignments.

"I am humbled to be selected as the MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award winner on behalf of Sysco," said Mr. Peck. "Our Technology team is doing amazing things to drive transformation both in our business and in the food and foodservice industry more broadly, and I am extremely proud of their work."

Dr. Westerman presented the award to Mr. Peck at the The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Leadership Award Dinner on May 15. The other distinguished Award finalists were Oğuz Sezgin, Chief Information Officer, Digital Transformation Leader at Koç Holding and Deepa Soni, Chief Information Officer at The Hartford.

"It was very difficult to choose between these three outstanding leaders," said Westerman. "Mr. Peck distinguished himself by his clear knowledge of the Sysco business – language, measures, strategic priorities – and the way his team is driving improvements throughout Sysco, from supply chain to selling to delivery. We are delighted to name him for this award."

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

