MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Selects Finalists for 2019 Innovation Showcase

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium today announced the 10 finalists for its 2019 Innovation Showcase. The selected companies have developed cutting edge solutions that provide both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space. The finalists will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the Symposium on May 22, 2019.

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase judges chose these 10 companies because they:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market;

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2018 annual revenues;

in 2018 annual revenues; Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments; and

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.

"It is a tremendous honor to award these 10 companies for our 2019 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Co-Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "We consider these insightful technologies to represent the strongest innovation to help lead a smarter enterprise."

The 10 Innovation Showcase finalists for 2019 are:

AllyO – Mountain View, CA AllyO, the end-to-end recruiter, makes recruiting delightful with intelligent, automated and conversational engagement via text and webchat.@ApplywithAllyO

Posh is a -based conversational AI platform company founded out of AI Lab. Secure Code Warrior – Boston, MA Secure Code Warrior is a global security company that empowers developers with the skills and tools to write secure code.@seccodewarrior

Topos Labs – Boston, MA Topos Labs provides radically simple text mining software for domain experts and decision makers in healthcare, finance and security.@toposlabs

Multiple past Innovation Showcase winners have achieved significant success, being acquired by leading companies: Bonsai was acquired by Microsoft; CloudSwitch was acquired by Verizon; Rypple was acquired by Salesforce.com; and Yammer was acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion, among others.

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Kresge courtyard tent on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at MIT in Cambridge, MA. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is available at www.mitcio.com/agenda.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

