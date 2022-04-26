MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Selects Finalists for 2022 Innovation Showcase

Winners include early-stage companies in supply chain risk management, robotics, AI, and more

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , First Hybrid Edition, today announced the 10 finalists for its 2022 Innovation Showcase . The selected outstanding early-stage companies have developed cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to the Enterprise IT space. The finalists will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the in-person Symposium from May 22-23, 2022.

"We are honored to recognize these finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Opportunities abound for these early-stage companies to form valuable partnerships with CIOs at the Symposium as their innovative technologies can help shape the future of business."

The 10 Innovation Showcase Finalists for 2022 are:

Attestiv – Natick, MA

Attestiv provides authenticity and validation for digital photos, videos and documents using patented tamper-proofing blockchain technology and AI analysis.

@Attestiv_Inc.





Dexai builds a robotic sous chef named Alfred, a light weight robot arm that retrofits into existing kitchens and automates most activities.

@DexaiRobotics





Einblick's no-code data boards help teams work together in real time to analyze data, predict the future, and make data-driven decisions.

@EinblickAI





Ion Channel is a software supply chain risk management platform that identifies and monitors third-party security risk from software suppliers (vendors, outsourced app developers, and open source).

@IonChannel_io





iQ3Connect's cloud XR platform empowers enterprises to transform expensive in-person training into cost-efficient interactive virtual training accessible on the web.

@iq3connect





Julia Computing products harness the power of Julia to advance data science and scientific discovery.

@JuliaComputing





Modzy is a software platform that unlocks the power of AI for the enterprise.

@getmodzy





Prisma is a B2B algorithmic unified platform that drives revenue growth combining price, assortment and space planning optimization.

@Prismaretail





Snowplow is built from the ground up to enable organizations to create data for AI and advanced analytics, creating a data stream capable of powering their modern data apps.

@snowplow





Wabbi's Continuous Security platform integrates with existing development workflows to empower Development teams to own AppSec, while giving Security accountability.

@HiWabbi

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase judges selected these 10 impressive companies because they:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 annual revenues

in 2021 annual revenues Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines

Multiple past Innovation Showcase winners have achieved significant success, including being acquired by leading companies: Bonsai was acquired by Microsoft; CloudSwitch was acquired by Verizon; Rypple was acquired by Salesforce.com; and Yammer was acquired by Microsoft for $1.2 billion, among others .

The Innovation Showcase will take place at 4:30 p.m. at MIT's Samberg Conference Center on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, First Hybrid Edition, is available at mitcio.com/agenda and tickets are available for purchase here .

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

