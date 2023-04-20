MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Selects Finalists for 2023 Innovation Showcase

Winners include early-stage companies in AI, cybersecurity, supply chain resiliency and more

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , today announced the 10 finalists for its 2023 Innovation Showcase . The selected outstanding early-stage companies have developed cutting-edge solutions that combine both value and innovation to the Enterprise IT space. The finalists will receive key exposure to many of the world's most creative and influential IT executives at the in-person Symposium from May 15-16, 2023.

"We are delighted to recognize the Finalists for the 2023 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Partnering with early-stage companies to help form relationships with seasoned industry leaders is an honor and proves to make a difference for both parties year after year."

The 10 Innovation Showcase Finalists for 2023 are:

Alpha Software –Burlington, Massachusetts

Alpha Software Corporation, offers the only unified mobile and web app development and deployment environment with distinct "no-code" and "low-code" components.

Anchor –New Albany, Ohio

Anchor: Revolutionizing data protection with full ownership, control, and user-centric simplicity, making data theft obsolete.

Fermyon –Longmont, Colorado

Fermyon is pioneering the next wave of cloud computing with the first cloud-native WebAssembly PaaS that lets developers build better microservices faster.

Kinnami –Braintree, Massachusetts

Kinnami provides a secure, resilient data fabric for the computing edge on satellites, drones, IoT as well as the Cloud.

Kognitos –San Jose, California

Kognitos is the private and safe Generative AI to automate any business process in real-time, using plain human language.

OpenSSF –San Francisco, California

The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) brings together the industry's most important initiatives to advance open source security for all.

Opscura –Oakland, California

Opscura's post quantum resilient Industrial Cybersecurity solution protects and securely connects OT networks and assets to Enterprise IT while providing deep network visibility all the way down to layer 2.

Tidelift –Boston, Massachusetts

Tidelift provides a proactive approach to improving the health, security, and resilience of your organization's open source software supply chain.

TrustCloud –Arlington, Massachusetts

TrustCloud turns GRC into a profit center with AI to complete security questionnaires, programmatic risk management and compliance automation.

Zluri –Milpitas, California

Zluri is a comprehensive SaaS Operations (SaaSOps) management platform for IT teams. It helps IT teams Discover, Manage, Secure, and Comply across multiple SaaS applications, all from a single dashboard. In short, Zluri puts the IT team back in control of their new SaaS-ified landscape.

After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase judges selected these 10 impressive companies because they:

Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market

Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 annual revenues

Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines

The Innovation Showcase will take place at The Royal Sonesta, Cambridge MA on May 15 and 16.The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is available at mitcio.com/agenda and tickets are available for purchase here.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year's Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com .

Editor's Note:

Journalists interested in press credentials or speaking with any of the Showcase Innovation finalists should contact Kim Schaefer, Warner Communications, at

