MIT Technology Review Announces Special LinkedIn Live Event: Chaos at OpenAI - and what it means for AI

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

21 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

MIT Technology Review's AI team meets for a special session breaking down the recent news at OpenAI and Microsoft and what this all means for the two companies, the public, and what's next for the AI industry.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review will host a special LinkedIn Live event on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:30am ET with Senior Editor for AI, Will Douglas Heaven; Senior Reporter for AI, Melissa Heikkilä; and Executive Editor, Niall Firth, discussing the recent news at OpenAI and Microsoft after the firing of CEO Sam Altman and what this all means for the AI industry.

The shocking news, which broke over the weekend and continues this week, that the board of OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman, only to be followed by Microsoft announcing it hired Altman to lead its new AI research team on Sunday, and the majority of OpenAI employees calling for the board to resign on Monday has left the industry spinning. MIT Technology Review's AI team will sit down on LinkedIn Live to dissect this news and its implications. The event follows-up on the story What's Next for OpenAI by Heaven and Heikkilä.

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the dialogue around AI. At this year's EmTech Digital event in May, the publication's signature AI event included a standing-room-only speaker appearance and interview between Will Douglas Heaven and Professor Geoffrey Hinton, the "Godfather of AI." This appearance heralded an inflection point following his announcement to leave Google after what he said he saw as the "existential threat" of AI. Melissa Heikkilä's own prolific journalism around artificial intelligence and how it is changing our society is especially noteworthy this year, including her story about the 6 things you should say to your kids about AI. And just last week the publication featured an exclusive interview with Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella on the company's move to get AI tools in developers' hands.

The LinkedIn Live event is sure to spark new discussion, even more questions, and curiosity. For more information and how to register:

What: Chaos at OpenAI - and what it means for AI
When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:30am ET  
Where: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7132785744493903872/comments/ 

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review
Nina Mehta, [email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Also from this source

MIT Technology Review's flagship event, EmTech MIT, begins next week on the MIT campus

MIT Technology Review's flagship event, EmTech MIT, begins next week on the MIT campus

EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship event on emerging technology and global trends, opens next week in-person and online from November...
MIT Technology Review's flagship innovation event, EmTech MIT set for November 2023

MIT Technology Review's flagship innovation event, EmTech MIT set for November 2023

EmTech MIT, MIT Technology Review's flagship emerging technologies event returns in-person to the MIT campus, and online, November 14-15, 2023,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.