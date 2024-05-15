MIT's biggest AI event, EmTech Digital, begins in-person and online May 22-23

MIT Technology Review's signature AI event returns to the MIT campus next week, presenting the power of AI and the pioneering innovations at the forefront of a changing technological landscape.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, kicks off May 22 on the MIT campus at a moment when generative AI innovations spur ethical and regulatory questions about what is needed to ensure responsible use across business and society.

This year's EmTech Digital theme, "Harnessing the Power of Generative AI," will examine the questions leaders and society are asking about how AI will impact the workforce, competitiveness, democracy, and what's coming up.

Sessions of note to cover these questions include leaders and speakers across industries and institutions forging the path ahead.

Nick Clegg , President, Global Affairs, Meta, discusses "Elections and the Future of Misinformation."

, President, Global Affairs, Meta, discusses "Elections and the Future of Misinformation." Jingwan ( Cynthia) Lu , Head of Applied Research, GenAI, Adobe, examines the implications of AI-generated imagery in "A Word is Worth a Thousand Pictures."

, Head of Applied Research, GenAI, Adobe, examines the implications of AI-generated imagery in "A Word is Worth a Thousand Pictures." Ramesh Raskar , Associate Professor, MIT Media Lab, outlines " Decentralized AI" and its potential for more open and transparent decision-making systems.

, Associate Professor, MIT Media Lab, outlines " AI" and its potential for more open and transparent decision-making systems. Ryan Davis , Cofounder & Chief Operating Officer, People First, speaking at "AI and the Dawn of the Micro-influencer."

, Cofounder & Chief Operating Officer, People First, speaking at "AI and the Dawn of the Micro-influencer." Ramin Hasani , CEO, Liquid AI, takes us into the possible next generation of AI with "Liquid Neural Networks."

, CEO, Liquid AI, takes us into the possible next generation of AI with "Liquid Neural Networks." Christabel Randolph , Law Fellow, Center for AI and Digital Policy, discussing what's next in terms of safety and regulations in "The Policy Guardrails We Need for AI."

, Law Fellow, Center for AI and Digital Policy, discussing what's next in terms of safety and regulations in "The Policy Guardrails We Need for AI." Julie Souza , Head of Sports, Global Professional Services, AWS, to speak at "Beautiful (AI) Sports Models" discussing how AI-driven analytics may improve the fan experience.

MIT Technology Review's editor in chief, Mat Honan, will be kicking off EmTech Digital with opening remarks on harnessing the power of AI on May 22. Honan will be joined on stage throughout the two-day event by other members of the editorial team including, Amy Nordrum, executive editor, Melissa Heikkilä, senior AI reporter, and James O'Donnell, AI and hardware reporter.

For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at EmTech Digital to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. EmTech Digital will be preceded by Future Compute on May 21, MIT Technology Review's executive classroom for digital leadership.

Registration is open. To secure your spot and join us on the MIT campus visit: EmTechDigital.com/US for more information.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech Digital features exclusive keynotes, thought-provoking interviews, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities on the MIT campus. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. Attendees can also take part in EmTech Digital and Future Compute as a bundled package.

For more detailed information: EmTech Digital Agenda and EmTech Digital Registration.

Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

