MIT Technology Review releases 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

News provided by

MIT Technology Review

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

This annual list reviews which technologies are having the most impact and where technology is headed next.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2024, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change the way we live and work. The 23rd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, computing, consumer tech, and more. The editorial online package, a version of which also ran in the January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review, includes a poll where visitors may vote for the 11th breakthrough by selecting one of four technologies they think should have made the list. The editors will also host a live conversation on LinkedIn, on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET to walk viewers through some of the technologies and why they were picked.

The 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies includes:

AI for Everything

2023 was all about AI. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT reached mass adoption in record time and reset the course of an entire industry.

The First Gene-editing Treatment

Gene editing cures have arrived, and sickle-cell disease is the first illness to be beaten by CRISPR, the potent DNA snipping technology.

Twitter Killers

Following the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk and its subsequent renaming as X, millions of social media users are looking for alternatives and finding them in decentralized publishing services.

Weight-loss Drugs

Weight-loss drugs are as popular as they are effective and could have tremendous impact on public health.

Super-efficient Solar Cells

Solar cells that combine traditional silicon with cutting-edge perovskites could push the efficiency of solar panels to new heights.

Exascale Computers

Computers capable of crunching a quintillion operations per second are expanding the limits of what scientists can simulate.

"This list is our attempt to sum up which technologies matter most, right now," said Amy Nordrum, an executive editor at MIT Technology Review. "We really try to ground our selections in what's scientifically possible and economically viable. And we look for advances that could have a real impact."

To see the full list and go deeper into the 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2024 or vote in the poll, head over to TechnologyReview.com where readers can also explore what didn't make the list this year and the editors' roundup of the worst technology failures of 2023. The live conversation on LinkedIn with editor-in-chief, Mat Honan and Executive editor, Amy Nordrum will be on January 8, 2024, from 2:30 pm ET. Register here.

Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review
[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review

Also from this source

MIT Technology Review's TR35 Festival celebrating the 2023 Innovators Under 35 begins tomorrow

MIT Technology Review's TR35 Festival celebrating the 2023 Innovators Under 35 begins tomorrow

MIT Technology Review's will be hosting its annual TR35 Festival, celebrating the innovators of tomorrow and their 2023 class of Innovators Under 35. ...
MIT Technology Review to host free virtual event honoring 2023 Innovators Under 35

MIT Technology Review to host free virtual event honoring 2023 Innovators Under 35

MIT Technology Review recently announced an inspiring new class of Innovators Under 35, who will be honored in a free virtual event on Wednesday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.