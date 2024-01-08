MIT Technology Review releases 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies

This annual list reviews which technologies are having the most impact and where technology is headed next.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review announced its 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2024, featuring advances its reporters and editors predict will fundamentally change the way we live and work. The 23rd annual list recognizes important technological advances in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, computing, consumer tech, and more. The editorial online package, a version of which also ran in the January/February Innovation issue of MIT Technology Review, includes a poll where visitors may vote for the 11th breakthrough by selecting one of four technologies they think should have made the list. The editors will also host a live conversation on LinkedIn, on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET to walk viewers through some of the technologies and why they were picked.

The 2024 list of 10 Breakthrough Technologies includes:

AI for Everything

2023 was all about AI. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT reached mass adoption in record time and reset the course of an entire industry.

The First Gene-editing Treatment

Gene editing cures have arrived, and sickle-cell disease is the first illness to be beaten by CRISPR, the potent DNA snipping technology.

Twitter Killers

Following the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk and its subsequent renaming as X, millions of social media users are looking for alternatives and finding them in decentralized publishing services.

Weight-loss Drugs

Weight-loss drugs are as popular as they are effective and could have tremendous impact on public health.

Super-efficient Solar Cells

Solar cells that combine traditional silicon with cutting-edge perovskites could push the efficiency of solar panels to new heights.

Exascale Computers

Computers capable of crunching a quintillion operations per second are expanding the limits of what scientists can simulate.

"This list is our attempt to sum up which technologies matter most, right now," said Amy Nordrum, an executive editor at MIT Technology Review. "We really try to ground our selections in what's scientifically possible and economically viable. And we look for advances that could have a real impact."

To see the full list and go deeper into the 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2024 or vote in the poll, head over to TechnologyReview.com where readers can also explore what didn't make the list this year and the editors' roundup of the worst technology failures of 2023. The live conversation on LinkedIn with editor-in-chief, Mat Honan and Executive editor, Amy Nordrum will be on January 8, 2024, from 2:30 pm ET. Register here.

