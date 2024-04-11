MIT Technology Review's Future Compute event, set for May 2024

MIT Technology Review's one-day digital leadership forum to be hosted before EmTech Digital on the MIT campus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Compute, MIT Technology Review's executive classroom for digital leadership, returns to the MIT campus on May 21, 2024 at the MIT Media Lab, in the heart of "the most innovative square mile on the planet."

Curated and led by MIT Technology Review's award-winning editorial team, this year's Future Compute looks at emerging technologies, agile strategies, and their impact on digital transformation. From generative AI, spatial computing, to the cloud and data, Future Compute's one-day agenda arms technology leaders with the essential insights to focus on strategic planning, effective communication, and change management in a digitally-driven business world.

With generative AI at the center of every business and digital transformation decision, Future Compute's agenda this year looks at the four chapters of the digital leadership playbook:

Chapter I: Harnessing the Power of Generative AI Explore the promises and challenges and delve into the forefront of this transformative technology

Chapter II: Digital Transformation Bridging the business of today to the business of tomorrow

Chapter III: Infrastructure Insights Explore the key issues affecting IT leaders, from fostering sustainable IT practices to enhancing security measures and optimizing cloud costs

Chapter IV: Digital Leadership Attack the greatest leadership challenge – the management of change

Speakers scheduled to present this year at Future Compute include:

Prasanth Chandrasekar , CEO, Stack Overflow

CEO, Stack Overflow Carmine Gallo , Communication coach, best-selling author, " The Bezos Blueprint "

, Communication coach, best-selling author, " " Cathy Hackl , Co-CEO, Spatial Dynamics

Co-CEO, Spatial Dynamics Juan Perez , EVP and CIO, Salesforce

, EVP and CIO, Salesforce Stephanie Woerner , Director and Principal Research Scientist at Center for Information Systems Research, MIT

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&A sessions, and interactive deep dives while sitting side-by-side with experts in the field for unparalleled networking opportunities.

The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub, featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities.

Registration is now open. To secure your spot and join us on the MIT campus, visit FutureComputeMIT.com. Attendees can take part in Future Compute as well as MIT Technology Review's signature AI conference, EmTech Digital, with a bundled package.

For more detailed information: Future Compute Agenda and Future Compute Registration.

Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review