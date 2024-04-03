MIT Technology Review's EmTech Digital set for May 2024

MIT Technology Review's signature AI event to explore the power, risks, and impact of generative AI on business and society.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review's signature AI event, returns to the MIT campus May 22-23, 2024. As generative AI continues to become a way of life for business and a part of society, this year's event looks at the possibilities, perils, and innovations of this once-in-a-generation technology. EmTech Digital will be preceded by Future Compute, on May 21st, MIT Technology Review's executive classroom for digital leadership.

Curated and led by MIT Technology Review's award-winning editorial team, this year's EmTech Digital theme, "Harnessing the Power of Generative AI," looks at the questions leaders and society are asking, including, how AI will impact the workforce, competitiveness, and democracy; how we ensure responsible use; and what's beyond generative AI.

Speakers scheduled to present this year at EmTech Digital include:

Nick Clegg , President, Global Affairs, Meta discusses " Elections and the Future of Misinformation "

President, Global Affairs, Meta discusses " " Jingwan ( Cynthia) Lu , Head of Applied Research, GenAI, Adobe examines the implications of AI-generated imagery in " A Word is Worth a Thousand Pictures "

Head of Applied Research, GenAI, Adobe examines the implications of AI-generated imagery in " " Sherry Marcus , Director of Applied Science, Generative AI Services, AWS takes us into a future where generative AI is part of every product in " From the Labs of Amazon Web Services "

, Director of Applied Science, Generative AI Services, AWS takes us into a future where generative AI is part of every product in " " Srinivas Narayanan , VP Applied AI, OpenAI looks at innovations in responsible AI in " From the Labs of OpenAI "

, VP Applied AI, OpenAI looks at innovations in responsible AI in " " Ramesh Raskar , Associate Professor, MIT to speak at " Decentralized AI" discussing the potential for more transparent decision-making systems.

For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at EmTech Digital to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. Leading into EmTech Digital, MIT Technology Review will present its one-day executive digital leadership forum, Future Compute, which gathers business leaders exploring impactful emerging technologies and strategies that will drive transformational change.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&As, and interactive deep dives; sitting side by side with experts in the field, unparalleled networking opportunities, and MIT Technology Review's journalism brought to life. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. Attendees can also take part in EmTech Digital and Future Compute as a bundled package.

