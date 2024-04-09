MIT Technology Review's signature AI conference, EmTech Digital, comes to London April 16-17, 2024

MIT's largest AI conference comes to London for the first time, as generative AI continues to dominate the public consciousness and questions surrounding ethics and responsibility grow.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time MIT Technology Review brings its signature AI conference, EmTech Digital, to Europe from 16-17 April in London, United Kingdom. Joining MIT Technology Review's editorial experts on the stage are leaders from Google DeepMind, Meta, BT, the Alan Turing Institute, the European Parliament, and the UK government. This conference will look at harnessing the power of AI and innovation through the lens of safety and global challenges.

For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at EmTech Digital in the US to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs and ask challenging questions. The inaugural event in London will bring the AI discussion across the pond to EMEA audiences to discuss the power of the technology and how new regulations will impact the UK, the US, Europe, and global markets.

The two-day conference will be in-person in City of London, London and on-demand for attendees from around the world.

Where: etc.Venues, 155 Bishopsgate

When: 16-17, April 2024

Sessions of note:

Tuesday, April 16 : The Business of Solving Big Challenges with AI , Colin Murdoch , Chief Business Officer, Google DeepMind

, , Chief Business Officer, Google DeepMind Tuesday, April 16 : AI's Impact on Democracy , UK Government Subject Matter Expert, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

, UK Government Subject Matter Expert, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Wednesday, April 17 : Robot Intelligence: The Next Frontier in AI , Pulkit Agrawal , Assistant Professor, MIT

, , Assistant Professor, Wednesday, April 17 : The AI Act's Impacts on Policy & Regulations, Dragoș Tudorache, Vice President, Renew Europe; Member, European Parliament

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&As, and interactive deep dives into cutting edge AI research and development; sitting side by side with experts and peers exploring the critical discussions in AI, unparalleled networking opportunities, and MIT Technology Review's journalism brought to life. The virtual experience includes on-demand access to all the sessions, an event hub, and special EmTech Digital content for three months.

Registration is now open. To secure your spot and join us in London visit EmTechDigital.com for more information to reserve your tickets today.

Members of the press may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected].

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. Established in 1899, it was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning, bi-monthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Technology Review