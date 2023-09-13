MiTAC to Showcase Cloud and Datacenter Solutions, Empowering AI at Intel Innovation 2023

News provided by

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

13 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intel Innovation 2023 – September 13, 2023 – MiTAC Computing Technology, a professional IT solution provider and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation, will showcase its DSG (Datacenter Solutions Group) product lineup powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors for enterprise, cloud and AI workloads at Intel Innovation 2023, booth #H216 in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, USA, from September 19-20.

Continue Reading
MiTAC's datacenter solutions designed to meet the escalating demand for AI and HPC
MiTAC's datacenter solutions designed to meet the escalating demand for AI and HPC

"MiTAC has seamlessly and successfully managed the Intel DSG business since July. The datacenter solution product lineup enhances MiTAC's product portfolio and service offerings. Our customers can now enjoy a comprehensive one-stop service, ranging from motherboards and barebones servers to Intel Data Center blocks and complete rack integration for their datacenter infrastructure needs," said Eric Kuo, Vice President of the Server Infrastructure Business Unit at MiTAC Computing Technology.

MiTAC's datacenter solutions showcase includes the Intel Server M50FCP Family, powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. This is the perfect solution designed to meet the escalating demand for data-intensive applications, optimizing data analytics, cloud computing, storage, networking, 5G, and AI applications. Additionally, the Intel Server D50DNP Family, featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors or the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, provides dedicated modules for compute, GPU accelerators, and management, catering to customers' specific HPC and AI requirements.

Moreover, the Intel Server D50TNP Family, powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is optimized to offer expanded options for compute, management, storage, and accelerator functionality and performance for HPC and AI. Both the D50DNP Family and D50TNP Family support liquid-cooling solutions that deliver significant enhancement in overall power utilization efficiency.

For more information about datacenter solutions, please visit MiTAC's website at https://datacentersolutions.mitacmct.com/

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

Also from this source

MiTAC Showcases New OCP Solutions at 2023 OCP Regional Summit

MiTAC présente de nouvelles solutions OCP au Sommet régional de l'OCP 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.