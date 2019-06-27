Mitch Gould, founder and CEO Nutritional Products, Developed 'Evolution of Distribution' to Help Companies Enter the U.S. Market

"Before I developed the 'evolution of distribution' method," Gould said, "international health and wellness companies had to figure out U.S. customs regulations, find a warehouse, buy their product liability insurance, and hire a sales force and marketing team to introduce their products to the U.S. market.

"I brought all aspects of launching a new product in the U.S. under one umbrella," Gould added.

NPI is a family-owned business in Boca Raton that has helped countless international and domestic health and wellness companies find their niche at major retailers throughout the U.S.

Today, NPI helps international companies import their products to its warehouse. NPI's FDA compliance officer then makes sure the companies' packaging and labels meet FDA standards. "We help our clients with their packaging and labeling. We help them save money by putting their products under our product liability insurance," Gould said.

As a third-generation retail professional, Gould grew up in the retail industry. "Retail is what I know."

Once the companies' products are FDA compliant, Gould's professional retail team meets with buyers from the major retail outlets in the country. NPI's sister company, InHealth Media, complements NPI's efforts by implementing a brand awareness campaign that includes press releases, influencer marketing and online marketing strategies.

"I tried to make the 'evolution of distribution' as simple and as easy as possible for these companies," Gould said. "We serve as the companies' sales team and marketing department in the U.S. They just hire us and we do what is needed to launch their brand in America."

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, Wayne Gretzky.

