Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: More Americans Trust Dietary Supplements Than Ever Before

BOCA RATON, Fla. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Responsible Nutrition's initial data for its 2021 annual survey shows that 80 percent of Americans are now using dietary supplements.

"We have seen these numbers increase for years," said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "Even before the pandemic, more than 70 percent of consumers used dietary supplements.

"However, COVID-19 pushed that number to record levels because people wanted to give themselves every opportunity to stay healthy," Gould added. "The dietary supplement sector exploded during the pandemic."

CRN's data includes several insights into America's love affair with dietary supplements:

79 percent trust the dietary supplement industry, a 5 percent increase from 2020

50 percent of supplement users have changed their dietary supplement regimen in the past two years. 55 percent of this group added new supplements to their daily routine.

"CRN's information is not surprising to us at NPI," Gould said. "We represent health and wellness brands, especially manufacturers of dietary supplements. We know how serious people are about their dietary supplements."

As the dietary supplement sector has grown, Gould said NPI has expanded its efforts to bring the latest and most innovative health and wellness products to America.

"We are reaching out to product manufacturers from throughout the world. There are a lot of companies in the U.S. and worldwide that are doing groundbreaking research to develop products that can help people live healthier lives," he said.

Gould said InHealth Media, NPI's sister company, that specializes in marketing health products, has expanded its marketing strategy to include public relations, media relations, social media, and TV promotion.

"Our campaigns target both consumers and retailers who are looking for new products," Gould said. "NPI and IHM work to launch our clients' products to American consumers."

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a "Powerhouse Trifecta" that placed more than 150 products in Amazon's new health and wellness category.

