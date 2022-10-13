NPI Works With Domestic and International Health, Wellness & Beauty Brands to Launch Products in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitch Gould's 30-plus-year career included representing iconic brands, such as Rubbermaid, Remington, and Igloo.

Selling their products took Gould to the national headquarters of many top retailers, including retail innovator Target, now the sixth-largest retailer in the country.

Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Recalls Visits to the National Headquarters of Target, an Innovative Leader in Retail

"Back then, you had to visit the buyers for the major retailers on their turf," said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. "The internet was not as advanced as it is today. Zoom didn't even exist.

"Instead, you took a flight or drove to the national headquarters if you wanted a face-to-face meeting with retail buyers," Gould said. "Today, we meet with retail buyers at ECRM events either in person or on private one-on-one video calls.

"Target, which operates almost 2,000 stores in the U.S., continues to innovate," Gould said. "In 2015, CVS took over more than 1,600 Target pharmacies to give their customers better service. The company is continuing that creative strategy."

Gould said retailers know they have to stay in front of the consumer shopping curve to stay successful.

"In recent years, Target has renovated and modernized hundreds of their stories as well as invested in its online division," Gould said. "Target stores range from SuperTarget to smaller locations in cities. The company has different focuses for each type of store."

Gould said Target has adapted to the changing habits of consumers to stay competitive.

"Target stores are set up to get consumers to spend more money than they had planned. This is called 'the Target Effect,'" Gould said. "The store layout encourages more spending."

Gould and NPI, which represents health, wellness, and beauty brands, need to understand retail trends and strategies, even the impact of stores' layouts, to help their clients launch products or increase sales of existing products.

"When I developed my 'Evolution of Distribution' system, I looked at the challenges product manufacturers faced as well as what retailers wanted," Gould said. "NPI has a team that includes professionals who worked as a retail buyer or had sold consumer goods.

"We understand what each party wants which helps create a win-win for everyone," he added.

