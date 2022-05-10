Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: The Path to Market in the U.S.

Brands launch 30,000 new products each year to American consumers.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The path to the American consumers is crowded.

"Every year, product manufacturers launch 30,000 products in the U.S.," said Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, a Florida-based global brand management firm for health and wellness brands. "It makes it hard to stand out to consumers and retailers when you are fighting to get to the front of the line."

Gould said the thousands of new products offers opportunity and a lot of competition.

"Compared to the 1960s, product manufacturers now have many platforms to introduce new consumer goods," Gould said. "You have both traditional and digital marketing methods to use."

Gould, who has represented brands, such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, and Miracle-Gro, said brands have obstacles to overcome when launching a product.

"The challenges for domestic and international health and wellness brands have similarities, but also differences," Gould said. "A foreign company usually does not understand the American business culture.

"There are different procedures and styles in every country," he added

Gould said his "Evolution of Distribution" platform takes care of all the steps in a product launch and brings all the professional services needed for success together in an affordable and easy-to-understand package.

"To reach American consumers, there is a lot of prep work before you sell your first unit," Gould said.

"NPI provides health and wellness brands the logistical and FDA services needed to make sure labels are approved and, if you are an international company, your products pass through U.S. Customs," he added.

"We also provide our clients with a veteran sales team that worked at Amazon and Walmart. NPI's marketing team emphasizes high-impact communications, and regional and national television coverage," Gould said. "We take a complicated process and make it uncomplicated."

About Mitch Gould

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

