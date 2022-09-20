Mitchell Morris, MD, National Healthcare Consulting Leader and Innovator Joins BDC Advisors as Senior Advisor

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Ziskind, MD, Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors, a national healthcare consulting firm, announced today that Mitchell Morris, MD, a distinguished healthcare business leader, physician executive, and clinical scientist had joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. With more than three decades of experience as a healthcare business leader, consultant, and technology innovator, Dr. Morris has focused his career on healthcare transformation, taking on leadership roles in outstanding organizations such as Optum, Deloitte, and MD Anderson Cancer Center. Working at the forefront of innovation with providers, payers, life science firms, and governments both in the U.S. and in global settings, he has developed and implemented innovative technology solutions, and leveraged emerging business models to make the health system work more efficiently and humanely.

Previously, Dr. Morris led the two largest and most comprehensive healthcare advisory businesses in U.S. healthcare at Optum and Deloitte. At Optum, Morris led Optum Advisory Services and the Advisory Board Company which provides focused strategy, operations, and technology consulting for payers and providers. At Deloitte, he led the largest Life Sciences and Healthcare professional services practice in the world, being responsible for developing and implementing the firm's global healthcare growth strategies that advanced the firm's consulting, audit, tax, and financial advisory services capabilities. Prior to his consulting work, Dr. Morris spent 16 years in a variety of executive and faculty positions at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, including Chief Information Officer, Senior Vice President for Healthcare Systems, and was a tenured professor of surgery.

"BDC is responding to the market demand and growing," CEO Ziskind said in announcing Dr. Morris's appointment. "Mitch is the perfect person to help us grow and build out our client services at this point. His joining will enable BDC to help our clients accelerate development of new business models, drive actionable innovation, and achieve sustainable growth."

Dr. Morris graduated from the University of Michigan, with a B.S. with high distinction, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and did residency training at New York University, and fellowship training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About BDC Advisors.

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Nashville. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to Academic Health Systems, and Community, Regional, and Multi-State Provider Systems on issues surrounding health enterprise strategy & organization; mergers, acquisitions & growth; payer provider innovation; population health management; and physician enterprise transformation.

BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in health, designed to accelerate their executive careers.

