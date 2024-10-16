Mitchell Technology to Power New Virtual Estimating Service from Collective

The program's U.S. market introduction follows a successful, multi-year pilot program.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that its software solutions are powering a new virtual estimating service from Collective Sourcing, LLC. Created for U.S. auto insurers, the service is designed to reduce claims processing time by combining Mitchell's damage appraisal technology with auto technical specialists at Collective. From vehicle photos, these specialists produce estimates on demand—assisting carriers in their delivery of a more streamlined, digital claims experience.

Prior to introducing Collective's virtual appraisal service, the two companies completed a multi-year pilot program in the insurance industry, generating more than 300,000 estimates nationally.

"The estimating process is the most important driver of a policyholder's digital satisfaction. However, insurers are meeting customer expectations just 35% of the time, according to a recent J.D. Power study," said Collective's Managing Director, Jeff Waack. "The use of our on-demand estimating service with Mitchell's technology can help carriers exceed consumers' digital delivery expectations for far less expense than traditional appraisal methods."

Collective uses Mitchell's advanced Guided Photo Capture, WorkCenter Assignment and Cloud Estimating solutions. With these solutions:

Consumers can quickly submit vehicle photos through an insurer-branded web application.

Carriers can automatically route assignments to Collective.

Collective's skilled and licensed auto technical specialists can efficiently generate virtual estimates.

"The launch of this on-demand estimating service is yet another example of the value that Mitchell and its technology bring to auto claims handling," said Scott Kozak, senior vice president of insurance client service at Mitchell. "Through our collaboration with Collective, we look forward to helping P&C carriers in the U.S. reduce settlement time, enhance policyholder satisfaction, minimize claim costs and safely return vehicle owners to the road."

