Mitiga Named Winner of 2024 Global InfoSec Award for Cloud Threat Detection Investigation & Response (TDIR)

Mitiga Wins Coveted Publisher's Choice in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga, the threat detection, investigation, and response experts for cloud and SaaS, is proud to announce it has won the Publisher's Choice Cloud Threat Detection Investigation & Response (TDIR) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. This news closely follows Mitiga being named a 2024 RSA Innovation Sandbox finalist.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Publisher's Choice for Cloud Threat Detection Investigation & Response at the 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards," stated Tal Mozes, CEO and co-founder of Mitiga. "This prestigious award from Cyber Defense Magazine validates our mission to redefine how enterprises can achieve better control over their cloud environment's security and resilience. By equipping SOC teams with the most advanced tools for visibility, detection, investigation, and response, Mitiga is setting a new standard in cloud security, ensuring rapid and effective threat management for organizations across the globe."

Mitiga supercharges today's Security Operation Center (SOC) teams for the cloud era with advanced visibility, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities across clouds and SaaS. Mitiga's leading-edge solutions empower enterprises to act against cloud threats, decreasing the time it takes to detect, investigate, and respond, end-to-end, from over 200 days to minutes.

At the forefront of a new wave of cloud security innovation, Mitiga's specialized cloud forensics knowledge underpins its platform—created by investigators, for investigators—and supports customers with wrap-around services that elevate SOC cloud security capacity and capabilities. The company's technology is trusted by leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 enterprises, that rely on Mitiga as a partner to support their security resilience against cloud threats.

"Mitiga stands out for embodying the key qualities we judges seek in award winners: a proactive stance in understanding and addressing tomorrow's threats today, delivering cost-effective solutions that fit our current economic climate, and driving innovation in unexpected ways. I believe Mitiga's approach not only mitigates cyber risks but also strategically positions organizations to anticipate and counteract the next breach. Their commitment to these principles is what sets them apart in the cybersecurity landscape," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the industry's only complete solution for cloud threat detection, investigation, and response—built by investigators, for investigators. Mitiga supercharges today's SOC teams with the cloud capabilities that enterprises have been missing, delivering broad visibility across clouds and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and rich context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and response. Together, Mitiga's capabilities minimize breach impact and enhance enterprises' cyber resilience. Mitiga is headquartered in New York, with global offices in London and Tel Aviv.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Mitiga Security