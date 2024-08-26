Mitigating Credential Compromise: Info-Tech Publishes Blueprint for Modern Authentication and Safeguarding Digital Identities

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released research insights on identity authentication practices. The firm offers a comprehensive roadmap for organizations to enhance their identity authentication practices and safeguard digital identities. This new blueprint is a crucial resource for security leaders looking to strengthen their organization's security posture and protect against an increasingly complex and evolving landscape of cyber threats.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - With cyber threats continuing to escalate and digital identities becoming increasingly vulnerable, traditional authentication methods are proving inadequate. Organizations are now facing growing pressure to adopt more sophisticated approaches to identity management. To address these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published its blueprint Modernize Your Identity Authentication Practices. This resource provides security leaders with the tools and strategies needed to develop a robust authentication framework that adapts to the demands of the modern digital world.

"As we continue to shift to a world where our digital footprint is expanding, it is important to ensure we protect our digital identities against the known and unknown threats that have negatively impacted organizations' authentication practices," says Ahmad Jowhar, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "The rise in credential compromise attacks, coupled with the weak authentication measures of traditional methods, depicts the need for a framework that will protect user identities while enabling continuous improvement in an evolving threat landscape."

The firm's resource stresses the need for organizations to modernize identity authentication processes to mitigate risks associated with credential compromise. By implementing an advanced authentication framework, organizations can enhance security, reduce vulnerabilities, and protect digital identities from increasingly sophisticated threats.

"A modernized authentication roadmap would leverage industry standards to assess an organization's risk posture and existing methods, helping to determine the most appropriate authentication levels and associated practices," explains Jowhar. "The roadmap would also ensure that critical identities are prioritized and deployed with applicable standards, policies, and metrics that encompass authentication best practices. By developing and implementing a plan to modernize authentication practices, organizations can continuously improve their authentication lifecycle and identity and access management program."

In the blueprint, Info-Tech highlights the importance of developing a dynamic and adaptive identity authentication strategy. By focusing on continuous improvement, organizations can address immediate threats and anticipate future challenges. The firm advises organizations to adopt a risk-based approach to authentication, incorporating technologies such as multifactor authentication (MFA) and adaptive authentication to strengthen security. This proactive strategy ensures that authentication practices remain resilient and scalable as the digital landscape evolves.

To guide security leaders and their organizations through modernizing identity authentication practices, the blueprint details the following three critical areas of focus:

Determine Current Authentication Assurance Levels (AALs): Evaluate existing authentication methods to ensure alignment with the organization's risk profile. This includes identifying the most appropriate authentication levels based on specific threats faced. Develop Authentication Roadmap: Establish internal benchmarks, create budgets, and streamline the implementation process to effectively manage authentication initiatives. Doing so ensures the initiatives align with the organization's overall security strategy. Deploy Authentication Roadmap: Implement the appropriate authentication solutions by formalizing policies that align with organizational goals to ensure that the authentication framework is scalable and adaptable to future challenges.

Info-Tech's new research-backed blueprint emphasizes the need for a dynamic and adaptive approach to identity authentication. The recommended approach ensures that organizations are not only well-prepared to address current risks but are also positioned to proactively anticipate and mitigate future challenges. By adopting the firm's recommended strategies, organizations can build robust authentication frameworks that safeguard digital identities and maintain security in an increasingly vulnerable digital landscape.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's analysts on this topic, including Ahmad Jowhar, an expert in cybersecurity and identity authentication, as well as access to the complete Modernize Your Identity Authentication Practices blueprint

