SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mito Red Light, a leader in red light technology with more than seven years of exclusive focus on photobiomodulation, today announced the launch of MitoGLOW ™, a next-generation facial and neck light therapy mask engineered with the same precision, performance standards, and safety-first design philosophy that made the brand's full-body red light panels trusted by customers worldwide.

Mito Red Light Introduces MitoGLOW™ – A New Standard in Facial & Neck Light Therapy Design

Rather than adapting an existing beauty device, Mito Red Light designed MitoGLOW from the ground up – applying proven engineering principles from its professional-grade panel systems to create what the company believes is the most thoughtfully engineered light therapy mask available for at-home use.

Designed by Red Light Experts – Not a Trend Brand

Founded over seven years ago, Mito Red Light is widely recognized for its high-performance red light therapy panels used in homes, gyms, clinics, and wellness spaces around the world. The company specializes exclusively in light-based technology – not cosmetics or beauty accessories – and brought that same engineering DNA to the development of MitoGLOW.

"MitoGLOW is a natural extension of what we've been building for years," said Scott Chaverri, Founder & CEO of Mito Red Light. "We took everything we've learned designing powerful, uniform, and reliable light systems and applied it to a wearable format – without compromising on quality, safety, or coverage."

Don't Stop at the Face; Because aging doesn't stop at the jawline – and neither should red light therapy.

One of MitoGLOW's most defining features is its patent-pending, rotatable chin and neck attachment, engineered to extend light coverage beyond the face to the jawline, chin, and neck – areas frequently overlooked by traditional face-only masks.

The mask that treats what aging reveals.

The sleek, modular design allows precise positioning while maintaining a lightweight, balanced profile. The result is continuous coverage across the face, chin and neck in a single integrated system.

Precision-Engineered Light Coverage

MitoGLOW features 266 four-chip LED packages (1,064 total light chips) arranged for dense, uniform illumination without gaps or "dead zones."

Unlike many consumer devices that rely on off-the-shelf components, Mito Red Light designs and manufactures its LEDs in-house, allowing for tighter wavelength tolerances, consistent output across units, and long-term reliability.

This level of control reflects the company's heritage in professional-grade red light systems – translated into a consumer-friendly form factor.

Five Thoughtfully Designed Light Modes

MitoGLOW offers five preset modes, each with defined wavelengths and built-in session limits to support consistent, controlled use:

Mode 1: Anti-Aging Mode

Red Light (630nm)

Designed to support skin vitality and overall appearance

Max timer: 10 minutes

Mode 2: Purify Mode

Blue Light (465nm)

Designed to help promote a clearer-looking complexion

Max timer: 5 minutes

Mode 3: Calm Mode

Amber Light (590nm)

Designed to soothe the look of skin and promote even tone

Max timer: 10 minutes

Mode 4: Deep Renewal Mode

Red (630nm) + Near-Infrared (830nm)

Designed to combine surface illumination with deeper light penetration

Max timer: 8 minutes

Mode 5: Clarify Mode

Blue (465nm) + Red (630nm)

A dual-wavelength approach for balanced, clear skin support

Max timer: 10 minutes

Each session automatically powers off at completion for ease of use and consistency.

Engineered for Comfort, Hygiene, and Safety

MitoGLOW is designed to hover comfortably over the face, rather than resting directly on the skin. This non-contact approach improves airflow, comfort, and hygiene during use.

Safety was treated as a foundational requirement throughout development. The mask features integrated, built-in eye protection, eliminating loose or poorly fitting eye cups while improving usability and peace of mind. Controlled session timers and uniform light distribution further reinforce Mito Red Light's long-standing commitment to product safety.

Designed With Clinical Insight, Built for Everyday Use

Dr. Scott Edwards, Medical Director of Natural Radiance Medspa in Scottsdale, AZ, emphasized the importance of thoughtful engineering:

"What stands out about MitoGLOW is the attention to detail, from wavelength selection to coverage and usability," said Dr. Edwards. "It reflects a company that truly understands light technology and how people actually use these devices at home."

Purpose-Built – Not Rebranded

Compared to typical consumer masks, MitoGLOW emphasizes:

Significantly higher LED density for uniform coverage

Expanded treatment area including chin and neck

Patent-pending mechanical design elements

In-house LED manufacturing for quality control

Integrated eye protection

A breathable, non-contact fit

The result is a device that feels less like a beauty accessory and more like a precision-engineered light system.

Availability

MitoGLOW™ is available at mitoredlight.com .

About Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light designs consumer red light therapy devices intended to support personal wellness and recovery. Founded by Scott and Kayleigh Chaverri, Mito emphasizes product quality, community support, and transparency. Learn more at www.mitoredlight.com

