Mito Red Light Launches MitoAURA™ – a Light-Activated Serum Designed to Amplify Red & Near-Infrared Therapy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mito Red Light, pioneers of the next generation of light therapy devices, today announced the launch of MitoAURA™ Activate + Amplify Serum, a light-activated skincare formula created specifically to work with red and near-infrared (NIR) light therapy.

Engineered after two years of formulation and testing, MitoAURA is designed to enhance immediate skin vitality while supporting longer-term improvements in tone, firmness, smoothness and radiance, making it an ideal companion for Mito's family of red/NIR devices.

"MitoAURA was made for people who use light therapy as part of a regular self-care routine," said Scott Chaverri, Founder & CEO, Mito Red Light. "By combining photoreactive antioxidants, mitochondrial-support compounds, and a heat-activated bioferment, we built a lightweight serum that amplifies what users already love about red and NIR light -clearer, firmer, more energized skin – while remaining gentle enough for daily use."

MitoAURA's formulation centers on several hero ingredients chosen for their complementary roles during light therapy sessions:

Spirulina Extract (Photoconversion Catalyst): helps convert shorter wavelengths for deeper skin energy absorption and enhanced radiance.





THD Ascorbate (Vitamin C Ester) & Peptides: boost antioxidant defense and visible firmness without irritation.

Designed with everyday usability in mind, the lightweight, fragrance-free formula is safe for AM/PM use and suitable for sensitive skin. Mito recommends applying 2–3 pumps to clean skin immediately before red/NIR sessions to optimize absorption and outcomes, though the serum is effective with or without light exposure for daily radiance and barrier support. The product is paraben-free, phthalate-free, cruelty-free and made in the USA.

"MitoAURA extends our mission of bringing spa-grade, evidence-minded light therapy into the home," added Scott Chaverri. "Launching in time for the holidays, the new serum gives customers an easy way to elevate their at-home skin routine with light-powered results."

Availability: MitoAURA Activate + Amplify Serum will be available for $39.00 (regularly $99) on Mito Red Light's online store starting December 1st, Cyber Monday.

