Mito Red Light Partners with Hockey Star Auston Matthews

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mito Red Light, pioneers of the next generation of light therapy devices, today announced a strategic endorsement partnership with Auston Matthews. As one of the most accomplished and dynamic athletes in professional hockey, Matthews' collaboration with Mito Red Light signals a meaningful step forward in the mainstream adoption of light therapy for sports recovery, longevity, and peak physical conditioning.

This partnership is not a traditional celebrity endorsement; rather, it is rooted in Matthews' authentic, long-term use of the technology. Known for his disciplined approach to training and recovery, Matthews has integrated Mito Red Light's professional-grade devices into his routine to help with the rigors of a physically demanding season. The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between elite athletic facilities and everyday consumers, demonstrating that professional-grade recovery tools are accessible to anyone seeking to optimize their health.

A Scottsdale resident, Matthews first discovered the benefits of red light therapy several years ago, driven by a desire to explore new recovery routines that could help maintain his competitive edge.

"I first heard about red light therapy around COVID. A lot of things were coming out around that time, but red light really caught my eye. You could see the science behind it, and a lot of positive things you could bring into your routine," said Matthews. "I'm definitely more of a feel person. After using red light, I could feel less soreness and better energy. I just felt much better overall."

The partnership focuses heavily on education, illustrating how top-tier athletes incorporate recovery as a core part of their performance strategy. Matthews uses red light therapy regularly as part of his overall wellness and recovery routine, both to support daily energy and to aid post-game recovery following intense training and competition.

"Partnering with an athlete of Auston's caliber is a testament to the design and quality of our devices," said Scott Chaverri, CEO of Mito Red Light. "Auston represents the pinnacle of performance and dedication. His use of our technology to support recovery from the intense physical demands of professional hockey reinforces our mission. We are excited to work together to show that whether you are competing at the highest level or simply focused on improving everyday wellness, Mito Red Light offers tools designed to help you feel and perform your best."

By aligning with Matthews, Mito Red Light reinforces its position as a trusted name among athletes and wellness-focused consumers alike. The partnership will feature exclusive educational content highlighting Matthews' approach to recovery, offering fans and health enthusiasts insight into how consistent recovery routines support longevity in one of the world's toughest sports.

About Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews is an American superstar center for the Toronto Maple Leafs and one of the NHL's premier goal scorers. Drafted first overall in 2016, he made an immediate impact by scoring four goals in his debut and earning the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year. A multiple-time Hart Trophy (MVP) winner and Maurice Richard (Rocket) Trophy recipient, Matthews is Toronto's all-time leading goal scorer, with 422 career goals and counting, and will represent the USA at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

About Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light designs consumer red light therapy devices intended to support personal wellness and recovery. Founded by Scott and Kayleigh Chaverri, Mito emphasizes product quality, community support, and transparency. Learn more at www.mitoredlight.com

