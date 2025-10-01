Mito Red Light Launches MitoADAPT 4.0 – A Next-gen, Multi-Wavelength, App-Connected, Light Therapy Panel with 11 Modes

Patent-pending TruDUAL™ Multi-wavelength Panel Lets Users Mix Amber, Red, and Near-Infrared Light in the Way That Works Best for Them

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mito Red Light, pioneers of the next generation of light therapy devices, today announced the upcoming launch of MitoADAPT 4.0, a first-of-its-kind amber, red, and near-infrared (NIR) panel that combines a patent-pending, multi-wavelength LED architecture with touchscreen controls and mobile app integration.

Designed for home use, MitoADAPT 4.0 offers 11 unique wavelength modes, enabling users to explore different settings and see what feels most supportive for their goals. Units are expected to be available in late October 2025.

"MitoADAPT is everything we set out to deliver: smart engineering, durable design, and features that put control back in the hands of our customers," said Scott Chaverri, Founder & CEO, Mito Red Light. "By opening up wavelength choices (including amber), clinically relevant irradiance, and a platform for tracking outcomes, we're giving people the flexibility to personalize their light sessions today, and the confidence that their device will keep pace as new research unfolds."

Light in the red, amber, and NIR ranges has been studied for its ability to reach different depths of skin and tissue, supporting things like cellular energy, recovery, and resilience. By offering a multi-mode platform, MitoADAPT moves beyond one-size-fits-all devices – letting users find the combinations that best match their own routines, whether that's supporting skin tone, easing post-workout recovery, or promoting overall vitality.

Innovations that make MitoADAPT 4.0 unique and best-in-class:

TruDUAL™ multi-wavelength, patent-pending design: an advanced LED architecture that unlocks an unprecedented eleven mode combinations in one device, that adapts with your goals, replicating the effect of multiple panels in a single unit.

an advanced LED architecture that unlocks an unprecedented eleven mode combinations in one device, that adapts with your goals, replicating the effect of multiple panels in a single unit. Personalization + longevity: users can fine-tune narrow or wider band modes, combine amber, red, and NIR, and then track which settings deliver the best outcomes for them. This adaptability means the device grows as research advances.

users can fine-tune narrow or wider band modes, combine amber, red, and NIR, and then track which settings deliver the best outcomes for them. This adaptability means the device grows as research advances. App integration & outcome tracking: the Mito mobile app syncs seamlessly with the device, allowing users to log sessions, track progress, and pinpoint the most effective modes over time – data that can inform individual protocols and contribute to aggregate learnings.

the Mito mobile app syncs seamlessly with the device, allowing users to log sessions, track progress, and pinpoint the most effective modes over time – data that can inform individual protocols and contribute to aggregate learnings. User-first controls: a durable touchscreen interface with brightness and pulsing options, plus eight ready-to-use preset for common goals such as rejuvenation, recovery, and focus

"Listening to our community, we realized the next big step was giving people real choice and a way to learn what works best for them," said Kayleigh Chaverri, Co-Founder & Chief of Staff, Mito Red Light. "MitoADAPT 4.0 brings laboratory-grade features into the home in an approachable, usable way, and the app makes it simple, whether it's recovery, mental clarity, or simply looking and feeling your best."

Availability: MitoADAPT 4.0 will ship in late October 2025, with preorders through its online store.

For more information visit: https://mitoredlight.com/

About Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light designs consumer red light therapy devices intended to support personal wellness and recovery. Founded by Scott and Kayleigh Chaverri, Mito emphasizes product quality, community support, and transparency. Learn more at www.mitoredlight.com

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-5481211

SOURCE Mito Red Light