Multi-wavelength MitoADAPT 4.0 Technology Recognized for Bringing Spa-grade Facial Light Therapy will be Featured in its Upcoming MitoGLOW™ LED Mask

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mito Red Light, pioneers of the next generation of light therapy devices, today announced its MitoADAPT 4.0's technology has been selected for the Face Mask Innovation of the Year in the 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards.

Mito Red Light Recognized for “Face Mask Innovation of the Year” at the 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards

Chosen from thousands of global entries, the award recognizes Mito Red Light's category-defining combination of flexible wavelength technology, user-first controls, and app-driven personalization that together translate professional facial phototherapy into an accessible, spa-quality at-home experience that's currently available with the recently released MitoADAPT 4.0 products, as well as the soon-to-be-released MitoGLOW™ LED Mask.

Just recently released, MitoADAPT 4.0's patent-pending TruDUAL™ multi-LED architecture delivers four distinct wavelengths and eleven selectable modes – so users can choose narrow or broad spectral bands, pure red, pure near-infrared (NIR), or blended treatments tailored to facial goals such as collagen stimulation, tone improvement, redness reduction, and recovery after aesthetic procedures. A bright touchscreen, pulsing and brightness controls, and an intuitive mobile app allow consumers to run spa-style presets, track outcomes, and iterate protocols based on real-world results.

"We designed MitoADAPT 4.0 to give people the control and confidence they expect from a professional facial, right at home," said Scott Chaverri, Founder & CEO, Mito Red Light. "Winning Face Mask Innovation of the Year validates our belief that combining thoughtful engineering with education and outcome-tracking can make clinical-grade skin treatments part of everyday self-care. This award belongs to our community of customers whose feedback shaped the product and to our team that built a device professionals can recommend with pride."

The Beauty Innovation Awards honor outstanding products and companies across the global beauty landscape. Winners are selected by the Independent Innovation Awards program for their ability to drive category progress, elevate consumer experiences, and set new benchmarks for efficacy and design. Mito Red Light joins a select group of innovators shaping the future of beauty care.

For more information visit: https://mitoredlight.com/

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, the Beauty Innovation Awards celebrates the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding beauty industry. For more information, visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com

About Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light designs consumer red light therapy devices intended to support personal wellness and recovery. Founded by Scott and Kayleigh Chaverri, Mito emphasizes product quality, community support, and transparency. Learn more at www.mitoredlight.com

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-5481211

SOURCE Mito Red Light