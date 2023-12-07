MITRA CHEM ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL LMFP CATHODE ACTIVE MATERIAL SAMPLE SHIPMENTS HAVE BEGUN TO GLOBAL CUSTOMERS

News provided by

Mitra Chem

07 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Mitra Chem now offering Inflation Reduction Act-compliant U.S.-made Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathodes at relevant commercial qualification scale that beat the performance of materials made-in-China

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Chem, a leading US producer of iron-based battery cathode active materials, today announced that it has now shipped multiple commercial-grade Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) cathode active materials samples to major global EV manufacturers and battery cell makers. The company continues to build momentum off its General Motors-led Series B funding round first close earlier this year. Mitra Chem is producing its portfolio of iron-rich cathode materials from its Mountain View-based R&D facility, where the company has been able to synthesize an LMFP cathode with performance exceeding industry standard materials produced primarily in China. Accomplishing these samples within an accelerated timeline was made possible by deploying their proprietary artificial intelligence platform.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act has supercharged demand for U.S.-made battery materials by offering consumer tax credits tied to domestically manufactured material usage. Mitra Chem is one of the only U.S.-based iron-based cathode manufacturers that enable purchasers of U.S.-made electric vehicles to qualify for the full suite of IRA tax credits. The company today said it has a strong pipeline of sample requests from manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world.

"We are proud to be working with top global Auto OEMs and cell makers as demand for our IRA-compliant LMFP product surges. We continue to focus on the key automotive segments, which are growing rapidly with consumer demand driving the expansion of a domestic, IRA-compliant supply chain. We look forward to completing additional qualification steps in the weeks ahead with customers as we contemplate our long-term commercial scale-up strategy."– CEO Vivas Kumar

Mitra Chem has been at the forefront of battery technology research, focusing on developing sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions.

  • Mitra Chem's proprietary technology and development process shortens the lab-to-market timeline by >90%.
  • Mitra Chem is one of the only companies taking a multi-faceted approach by combining R&D, machine learning acceleration, and manufacturing to supply battery materials to OEM and battery cell customers.
  • Mitra Chem's battery R&D facility can synthesize and test thousands of cathode designs monthly, ranging in size from grams to kilograms – these processes drive significantly shortened learning cycles, enabling shorter time to market for new battery cell formulas.
  • An "atoms-to-tons acceleration platform" powers Mitra Chem's lab, using simulations and physics-informed artificial intelligence models to accelerate formulation discovery, cathode synthesis optimization, cell-lifetime evaluation and process scale-up. The in-house cloud platform, purpose-built for battery cathode development, automates data ingestion across diverse synthesis, material characterization, cell prototyping and standardized analyses and visualizations.

For more information visit https://www.mitrachem.com

SOURCE Mitra Chem

Also from this source

Mitra Chem's New Strategic Investments Address U.S. Energy Resilience Through Onshoring of Critical Battery Supply Chains

Mitra Chem's New Strategic Investments Address U.S. Energy Resilience Through Onshoring of Critical Battery Supply Chains

Mitra Future Technologies, Inc. ("Mitra Chem") a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced the ...
Mitra Chem Announces New Investment and Partnership with TechMet-Mercuria

Mitra Chem Announces New Investment and Partnership with TechMet-Mercuria

Mitra Future Technologies Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.