Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Announces the 2026 Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Winner

"We're proud to support students for more than two decades in their educational pursuits, recognizing that they represent the next generation of leaders in the material handling industry," said Ross Vanderlaan, Vice President, Corporate Planning at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Isha's interest in STEM and engineering, and her passion for using technology to uplift others makes her a role model for her fellow students to grow in their interests."

With plans to pursue a degree in computer science, Isha intends to apply her passion for technology to help address real-world problems and give back to her community. Her extensive commitment to community service includes volunteering and helping plan local events. A natural leader, she has founded and organized the Summer STEM Camp at her local intermediate school for middle school students, designing its layout and developing activities focused on coding, robotics, and engineering. She also serves as president of both the Oak Ridge High School Student Council and the Interact Club, among her other activities.

Recently, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas surprised Isha Sahnan at her high school, presenting her with a $5,000 check and complimentary Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ tickets for her and her family. She describes herself as a humanitarian solutionist, someone who is proactive in helping others in new and efficient ways and is ready to make a positive impact for those in need in her community and beyond.

"With this scholarship, I'll be able to not only dedicate myself to my studies, which will help turn my ideas into impactful solutions, but will also be able to help relieve financial pressure for my family and enable me to support and provide for my parents in the future," said Isha Sahnan, 2026 Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Winner.

Since its launch in 2005, the Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship program has awarded a cumulative $150,000 in educational assistance to 30 outstanding students from the Greater Houston area, helping future leaders pioneer advancements in the material handling industry.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, please visit logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 36,000 pounds, Cat Lift Trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, please visit Cat Lift Trucks , Cat Lift Trucks on YouTube and Cat Lift Trucks on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas