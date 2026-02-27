Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Appoints Darr Equipment Co. As An Authorized Dealer in Arizona

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation, and fleet solutions, today announced the expansion of its dealer network with the appointment of Darr Equipment Co. as an authorized dealer for Cat® Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse products in the state of Arizona.

"We're excited to announce Darr Equipment Co. as a new dealer for our brands in the Arizona market," said Jerry Sytsma, Executive Vice President, Sales & Aftermarket Services, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Their commitment to customer service and deep industry experience make them a strong partner we are pleased to expand with."

Through this appointment, Darr Equipment Co. will provide customers across Arizona with access to Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' full portfolio of material handling equipment, certified service, OEM parts, fleet solutions, and financing options backed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' trusted dealer network.

Arizona customers will also benefit from:

Local sales and application expertise

Expanded service coverage and quicker response times

Access to high-quality equipment backed by Logisnext

Reliable parts availability and ongoing product support

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and excited to represent their industry-leading products in the Arizona market," said Robert Engstrom, President, Darr Equipment Co. "We look forward to serving customers across Arizona with the same commitment and excellence that have defined our family business for over seven decades."

A longstanding partner of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, Darr Equipment Co. brings a proven legacy of customer service, deep market expertise, and a strong commitment to supporting material handling operations. With this expansion, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas continues to invest in strategic dealer partnerships, strengthening customer relationships and ensuring businesses across Arizona have the equipment and expertise needed to operate efficiently.

About Darr Equipment Co.

Darr Equipment Co. is a leading provider of material handling equipment and solutions, serving customers across Texas and Oklahoma for over 70 years. Representing industry-leading brands, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of equipment and services supported by a dedicated team focused on operational excellence and customer success. As a family-owned company, we are built on a legacy of service, reliability, and long-term partnerships.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

