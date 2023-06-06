Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of National Forklift Safety Day

Safety First - Put Forklift Safety at the Top of Your List

HOUSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, knows that the safety of forklift operators is a top priority. For the 10th anniversary of National Forklift Safety Day, Logisnext and its family of brands – Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Rocla AGV Solutions – are teaming up with the industry to advocate and champion forklift safety in the workplace.

The company is supporting National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities, including:

  • Attendance at the 10th annual Industrial Truck Association (ITA) National Forklift Safety Day event in Washington D.C. that will include presentations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), industrial safety and forklift industry experts.
  • On June 13, Logisnext employees across the company's three campuses in Houston, Texas; Marengo, IL and Grand Rapids, MI, will celebrate the milestone occasion as part of the company's ongoing commitment to focus on safety best practices.
  • To further raise awareness of the importance of forklift safety in the workplace, a National Forklift Safety Day toolkit was made available to the Logisnext dealer network to help promote the "Safety First" campaign to employees and customers during the month of June.

"National Forklift Safety Day brings an important focus to safety in our industry – an area that we concentrate on all year long as a part of our 100% safety initiative," said Jay Gusler, executive vice president, operations of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "In recognition of this important national day focused on safety, we are committed to increasing awareness of forklift safety with our employees, dealers and customers."

Logisnext's "Safety First" initiative reinforces the importance of properly trained forklift operators and proper forklift certification. New tools are available to help contribute to a safer working environment, including a forklift safety poster series, a forklift inspection checklist and additional operational safety resources. For more information and to download these new resources, visit Logisnext's National Forklift Safety Day page.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

