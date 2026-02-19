Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Names UniCarriers® Forklifts' Premier Club Winners for 2025

MARENGO, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas , the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, reveals the winners of its Premier Club Awards for 2025. This distinguished recognition honors the top nine UniCarriers Forklifts dealers across the Americas who consistently uphold the brand's commitment to performance, customer satisfaction, and excellence.

"We're honored to recognize our Premier Club dealers who surpass the highest standards, setting the bar as industry leaders," said Jerry Sytsma, Executive Vice President, Sales and Aftermarket Services, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Through persistent commitment to outstanding quality service, our dealers play a crucial role in strengthening the UniCarriers Forklifts brand and ensuring we deliver impactful solutions to our customers."

Through strong operational execution and a commitment to reliability and growth, the Premier Club winners distinguish themselves as leaders within the UniCarriers dealer network. Their performance across service operations, aftermarket and new equipment sales, and overall market execution reinforces the strength of the UniCarriers brand.

The following nine dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and received the respected status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2025:

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts , UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn .

