Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Reveals its 2026 Dealers of Excellence

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions, names the top-performing dealers delivering excellence through Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. This year, 17 winners of its 2026 Dealers of Excellence program across North America achieved this recognition.

"We're proud to recognize the 2026 Dealers of Excellence for their exceptional performance and commitment to their customers," said Jerry Sytsma, Executive Vice President, Sales and Aftermarket Services, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Their ability to deliver innovative material handling solutions and superior customer service sets them apart across the industry."

The Dealers of Excellence program encourages dealers to uphold the highest standards of service and operational performance within the material handling industry. This year, top dealers were selected as the honorees for exceeding expectations in industry knowledge and service.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

