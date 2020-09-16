Mitsubishi Motors Accelerates Connected Car Technology To Enhance Customer Experience

Through integrations with the Aeris Mobility Services and Dealer-FX ONE platforms, the My MITSUBISHI CONNECT mobile app will now enable Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross drivers to view real-time service and maintenance needs, as reported by their vehicles. This system provides owners with timely and specific information about their vehicles and gives them the technology to act on that information in a matter of seconds.

"Mitsubishi customers are dreamers, achievers, entrepreneurs – active in their communities and in their family homes, and their time is extremely valuable," said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer of MMNA. "The My MITSUBISHI CONNECT app allows us to enhance their experience, be more efficient with their time and continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering high quality, top value vehicles with leading-edge technology in the U.S."

This is not Mitsubishi's first app to successfully leverage the internet of things. Mitsubishi Road Assist+ is the first hardware-free, smartphone-based app provided by an OEM that lets all Mitsubishi owners realize the cost savings of usage-based insurance without having to own a newer "connected car" with built-in telematics capabilities or aftermarket-installed telematics hardware.

As a mark of the quality and engineering that is designed into every Mitsubishi Motors vehicle, the company ranked sixth overall in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). In the highly respected study, Mitsubishi was the top-ranked Japanese brand, finishing in sixth place across the entire industry, and the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport tied for third in the Small SUV category. As one of 33 brands evaluated across the industry, Mitsubishi experienced the greatest year-over-year improvement in ranking, as J.D. Power redesigned the IQS study to focus more on in-vehicle technology.

Additionally, the company's nationwide network of approximately 350 dealer partners earned fourth place out of 19 non-premium brands – and again, the top Japanese brand – in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, proving that even if a service visit on a Mitsubishi vehicle should become necessary, it will likely be a positive experience.

My MITSUBISHI CONNECT and Mitsubishi Road Assist+ are currently available on the Google Play™ store and the Apple's® App Store® for use on Android™ and iOS® devices*.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we have powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris' offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

About Dealer-FX

Dealer-FX is reinventing service lane technology to help automotive retailers grow their business, retain more customers, and become more efficient. Through advanced data integrations and mobile technology, Dealer-FX streamlines processes and communication for service departments while delivering convenience, transparency, and trust to consumers. Dealer-FX offers powerful solutions for every stage of service and is backed with the best client support in the industry.

Dealer-FX is the exclusive or preferred service technology provider for many leading OEMs in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and has more than 2,500 dealership clients. Dealer-FX is based in Toronto, ON, and is backed by the strength and resources of HGGC.

Disclaimers

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Apple and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

IOS is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries and is used under license by Apple Inc.

