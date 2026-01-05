Mitsubishi Motors Reports Q4, Full-Year 2025 Sales

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported fourth-quarter 2025 sales of 21,354, closing the calendar year with total sales of 94,754.

The full year of 2025 brought significant macroeconomic issues, creating headwinds across the entire economy, which, in turn, impacted consumers' shopping and buying habits.

Mitsubishi Outlander and PHEV named 2026 Green Car Journal Family Green Car of the Year

Mitsubishi Motors' core SUV lineup resonated well with customers, with full-year SUV sales clicking up slightly above 2024's tally. Discontinuation of the Mirage subcompact hatch and subcompact G4 sedan in a segment that is rapidly shrinking drove the brand's year-over-year drop. In calendar-year 2026, MMNA will introduce a refreshed Outlander Plug-in Hybrid in late spring, an all-new electric crossover SUV in late summer, and a rugged, off-road performance variant of the Outlander toward the end of the year.

The recently redesigned Outlander, refreshed and updated with a new interior and a North American industry-first Yamaha-branded audio system, continued to be MMNA's volume leader, representing more than one-third of total sales. The mid-year launch of the Trail Edition package provided a bump in attention and showroom traffic, with December clocking in as the second-best single month of the year.

The brand's electrified flagship, Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, closed the year with 6,294 sales, down year-over-year against the vehicle's best-ever sales performance in 2024, but representing the third-best-ever full-year for the nameplate since its launch in 2017.

Eclipse Cross closed the year strongly with 5,166 sales in Q4, an increase of 103% vs. the same quarter a year ago and the third-best-ever quarter in the model's history. Full year sales of 17,508, up nearly 38% year-over-year, represent the second-best-ever full-year sales performance.

Similarly, Outlander Sport continues to sell well, with 5,522 sales in Q4, up 61.5% over 2024, representing the model's best fourth quarter sales performance since 2019. 20,480 sales for the full calendar year represent an increase of 35.4% over 2024, and the best full-year since 2021.

Annual News and Notes

Fulfilling the vision set forth in the brand's North American business plan, dubbed Momentum 2030, which promises a new or significantly revised vehicle every year between 2026 and 2030, Mitsubishi Motors recently confirmed three forthcoming additions to its product line: an updated Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to be launched late this spring, an all-new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) to be launched in late summer and an all-new rugged variant of the Outlander to be launched toward the end of the year.





MMNA recently announced its first-ever dedicated off-highway styling and equipment package for the 2025 Outlander SUV, featuring Super All-wheel Control (S-AWC) and a host of program-specific trim and available performance and convenience components. Personalization is at the heart of the Outlander Trail Edition, with a host of dealer-installed accessories available to customize each vehicle to the buyer's personal taste.





Also part of Momentum 2030, MMNA announced its first Gallery dealership – a partnership between MMNA and local retailer City Auto Mitsubishi - will open in the first quarter of 2026. The Gallery dealership model will see similar facilities opened nationwide, all located in high-traffic, multi-use areas such as retail-heavy areas, mixed-use commercial/retail areas and shopping malls, to bring Mitsubishi Motors to a new generation of car buyers.





MMNA made history in August as the Mitsubishi Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) were co-named Green Car Journal's 2026 Family Green Car of the Year. This latest Green Car Journal award – the fourth consecutive for Outlander Plug-in Hybrid – marks the first time in the award program's 21-year history that sister models have claimed the prestigious overall title. This is the fourth time that Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been named Family Green Car of the Year, also a first for the award.

Individual model sales results:



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 MIRAGE 1,094 9,742 14,577 29,766 OUTLANDER SPORT 5,522 3,419 20,480 15,125 OUTLANDER 8,759 9,624 35,895 45,253 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 813 1,800 6,294 6,975 ECLIPSE CROSS 5,166 2,540 17,508 12,724 TOTAL ALL 21,354 27,125 94,754 109,843

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

