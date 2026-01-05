Nextbase Announces New Partnership with Mitsubishi Motors North America

The world's leading dash cam brand to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to make dash cams available through Mitsubishi dealers as part of the company's accessory program

The new turnkey accessory solution enables Mitsubishi Motors' customers to purchase Nextbase's cameras directly from their selling dealer

The collaboration between the tech and automotive brands will be on display at CES in January 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2026, Nextbase , the global leader in smart dash cam technology, introduced its Vehicle Accessory as a Service (VAaaS) platform and new developing partnership with Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) .

Nextbase's VAaaS platform supports Mitsubishi's new dash cam solution, allowing buyers of new Mitsubishi vehicles to add Nextbase dash cams as part of their purchasing journey, and leave the dealership with an installed, fully warranted best-in-class dash cam*.

Nextbase to partner with Mitsubishi Motors to make dash cams available through Mitsubishi dealers as part of the company’s accessory program.

A surge in interest in dash cam ownership in the U.S. has led to unprecedented demand for dash cams through the vehicle purchase point, with automakers looking for accelerated routes to bring the products into their portfolio. Nextbase's VAaaS platform transforms how automakers select, supply, and manage their accessory portfolios, enabling them to quickly and confidently introduce dash cams into their lineup.

The program offers a modular approach, so automakers can configure the product, conformity standard, and supply mechanism that's right for them. This includes product type, certification, distribution, installation, power integration, marketing assets, and after-sale support options, making it a truly turnkey and tailored solution for vehicle manufacturers.

Aside from offering an award-winning quality camera as a base, Mitsubishi Motors' customers will also gain access to Nextbase's Protection platform. By adding Nextbase dash cams as part of their accessory lineup, automakers also will be able to unlock high-conversion recurring revenue opportunities.

"Nextbase's Vehicle Accessory as a Service model redefines what it means to be a trusted technology partner to the automotive industry," said Stuart Lane, Vice President of Global Automotive at Nextbase. "By removing complexity and delivering a complete, ready-to-launch framework, Nextbase will enable Mitsubishi to meet customers' requests for a dash cam directly through their selling dealer with the camera already installed upon delivery, while allowing dealers to unlock incremental accessory revenue."

"The flexibility to select an accessory program that is right for Mitsubishi, combined with Nextbase's end-to-end support, has allowed us to bring a market-leading solution to our customers and our dealer partners in a short timeframe," said Mark McWilliams, Senior Parts and Accessories Developer at MMNA. "The platform addresses genuine customer needs and wants, scales with our business, and is the perfect addition to our rapidly growing Genuine Accessory program."

With over 5.5 million dash cams sold worldwide, Nextbase is a proven partner for trusted dash cam technology, meeting vehicle manufacturers' strict standards with extreme cabin heat reliability, OEM-approved installation solutions, and connected safety features. Built on Nextbase's extensive history with major global OEMs such as Toyota, Kia, Volkswagen, and more, Nextbase's VAaaS model brings the adaptability and speed that the ever-changing OEM market demands. With its dynamic approach to accessory growth, the VAaaS model helps the North American OEM market navigate fragmented dealer networks and the growing demand for in-vehicle safety technology.

Nextbase's new Vehicle Accessory as a Service model and partnership with MMNA will be on display at CES in Booth #6726, located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Learn more about Nextbase's turnkey accessory business solution at nextbase.com/nextbase-automotive , and more about Mitsubishi Motors North America's offerings at www.MitsubishiCars.com .

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Trusted by millions of drivers, Nextbase's dash cams and smart imaging technology deliver protection in critical moments while capturing the data that powers something much bigger. Nextbase is a connected safety and mobility platform designed to protect what matters and make roads smarter and safer worldwide.

With proprietary AI and a global ecosystem of devices, apps, and data services, we transform everyday drives into real-time insights that support automakers, mobility innovators, and public infrastructure efforts. From crash response to smarter maps, Nextbase helps protect and move the world forward—safely, intelligently, and responsibly.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030" – outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation. MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles. Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

According to Ipsos NVCS:

96% of compact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander purchased one.

94% of subcompact CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross purchased one.

97% of small CUV owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport purchased one.

92% of plug-in hybrid owners who shopped for a Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid purchased one.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Media Contact

Devan West

BIG FISH PR for Nextbase

[email protected]

Jeremy Barnes

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Communications

[email protected]

* Warranty provided by Nextbase. See www.nextbase.com for complete details.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.