Mitsubishi Motors Brings "Small Batch - Big Impact" Charity Initiative To 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

Goodie Two Shoes is the primary charity partner of the MMLVB and provides disadvantaged children, and other children in crisis, with new shoes and socks, as well as other items deemed essential for good health and positive development.

The partnership is a continuation of MMNA's new corporate social responsibility initiative, known as "Small Batch - Big Impact," under which the company and its dealer partners plan to redefine the term "CUV" to mean "Community Utility Vehicle". The CUV program is creating a series of vehicle loans to small nonprofits to help support local communities.

"The 'Small Batch – Big Impact' initiative and Community Utility Vehicle program are based on the idea that small actions can lead to big change. Goodie Two Shoes is a perfect example of that principle," said Kimberley Gardiner, vice president and chief marketing officer, MMNA. "While the talented student-athletes from Boise State and the University of Washington are definitely the stars of the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, Tony and Nikki Berti's achievements on behalf of the children of Las Vegas deserve some time in the spotlight, too. We just couldn't pass up the opportunity to support their cause."

During halftime of the 2019 MMLVB, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross "Community Utility Vehicle" to assist their charitable efforts in the coming year, as well as a $10,000 donation from Ally Financial to offset operational expenses of the charity. Local Mitsubishi dealer-partner Johnny Legends is also conducting a sock drive in the days leading up to the game, offering tickets to the game to anyone who donates a new pair of socks and/or takes a test drive, while supplies last.

"We can't express how much the support from Mitsubishi means to us. We can't wait to put the Eclipse Cross to use and continue to provide children with new socks and shoes, a positive experience, and the support they deserve," said Nikki Berti, co-founder, Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. "To be able to kick everything off at the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl makes it all the more special."

The 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl will take place on December 21 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific at Sam Boyd Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale, and local Mitsubishi dealer, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi, is offering two free gameday tickets with any new-vehicle test drive. Additionally, Johnny Legends Mitsubishi is hosting a sock drive and giving away two free tickets with the donation of a pair of new socks. Both programs began December 5th and will continue while supplies last. Johnny Legends Mitsubishi is located at 6165 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas.

Additional information on Mitsubishi Motors and the "Small Batch – Big Impact" CSR program can be found at media.mitsubishicars.com.

