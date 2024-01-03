Mitsubishi Motors Closes 2023 with Confidence

News provided by

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 10:42 ET

  • Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid both post all-time annual sales records
  • Total annual sales up year-over-year
  • Number-one rankings in JD Power CSI and Reputation Customer Experience studies top the list of accolades received in 2023, driving strong annual sales performance
  • New Mitsubishi Motors Confidence integrated customer-care program launched in 2023
  • New brand marketing campaign featuring Rashida Jones as the company's first brand-level celebrity spokesperson debuted in December

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) maintained momentum through the year and accelerated into 2024, today reporting fourth-quarter 2023 sales of 19,604 and full-year sales of 87,340. In a year when vehicle availability continued to be a challenge, MMNA ended 2023 up 1.8% over 2022. The sales performance capped a year in which MMNA and its dealer partners ranked number-one among mass market brands in the annual JD Power Customer Service Index (CSI) survey and took top honors in Reputation's Customer Experience rankings as part of their 2023 Automotive Report.

Continue Reading
Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid both post all-time annual sales records
Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid both post all-time annual sales records

Flagship models Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid continued to lead sales for the brand annually, with 42,501 gasoline Outlander sales representing an annual increase of 3.8%, as well as an all-time sales-record, the best year since the nameplate launched in 2002. Just one year since launch, the all-new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also shone over the past 12 months, riding the wave of consumer interest in plug-in hybrids, with sales of 6,681 representing an increase of 240.7% over the previous year. Like Outlander, this performance represents the all-time best full-year sales number since the nameplate's U.S. introduction in 2017.

Highlighting Q3 2023, Mirage and Mirage G4 quarterly sales collectively rose 26.9%, as consumer interest in the subcompact hatch and sedan continued to show strength. Driving the December Mirage sales performance over the same period in 2022 was an increase in vehicle availability that grew throughout the quarter.

News and Notes

  • MMNA's commitment to world-class customer experience resulted in two wins for the brand and its dealer partners in 2023. For the first time in its more than 40-year history in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors ranked first among 19 mass-market auto brands in Reputation's annual 2023 Automotive Reputation Report. And in March, Mitsubishi Motors ranked first among mass-market brands in the 2023 JD Power Customer Service Index (CSI) survey.
  • MMNA launched Mitsubishi Motors Confidence, the brand's integrated customer-care program through a new brand-marketing campaign starring Rashida Jones, MMNA's first-ever brand-level celebrity spokesperson.
  • Accolades for the company's vehicles continued with Outlander Plug-in Hybrid being named 2023 "Latin Flavor" SUV of the Year by Puros Autos, "Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by the Northwest Auto Press association, and for the second consecutive year, "Family Green Car of the Year" by Green Car Journal.
  • The new 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander joined the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (models built after May 2023) as a 2023 calendar-year Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) winner.
  • During 2023, MMNA announced the completion of its 100th Visual Identity new-design dealership facility. More than 90% of the company's dealer partners nationwide have now either committed to the program or completed renovations.
  • MMNA added Xtime, Cox Automotive's leading service appointment scheduling solution, to the company's MiCAR customer-service program to further streamline customers' service-scheduling experience.
  • As part of the Mitsubishi Motors Confidence customer care program, every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in America includes two years of limited maintenance.1

Individual model sales results:

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

MIRAGE

3,875

3,053

13,219

15,816

OUTLANDER SPORT

2,893

4,056

15,015

16,373

OUTLANDER

8,979

10,461

42,501

40,942

OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID

1,577

829

6,681

1,961

ECLIPSE CROSS

2,280

2,357

9,924

10,718

TOTAL ALL

19,604

20,756

87,340

85,810

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.
For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

  1. Included on 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicles sold in the United States. Includes the following services and parts: 1st service (12-months/12,000 miles) – oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection; 2nd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, cabin air filter change, and multi-point inspection; 3rd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection. Mitsubishi Motors genuine oil and parts only. Services and parts not specified herein are excluded. Valid only for original owner of new, retailed 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer in the United States, and not transferrable to any subsequent owner. Service not redeemed within specified time/mileage window is forfeited.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida. 

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Contact
Jeremy Barnes
Senior Director, Communications and Events
[email protected]
Mobile: 714-296-1402

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Also from this source

"YOU DROVE IT HOW FAR?" -- MITSUBISHI OWNERS TOUT MORE THAN 300,000 MILES OF CONFIDENCE, RELIABILITY, AND VALUE

"YOU DROVE IT HOW FAR?" -- MITSUBISHI OWNERS TOUT MORE THAN 300,000 MILES OF CONFIDENCE, RELIABILITY, AND VALUE

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) constantly draws inspiration from the stories of its loyal customers. In the past two months, MMNA...
Rashida Jones Partners with Mitsubishi Motors, First U.S. Brand-level Spokesperson in Company History

Rashida Jones Partners with Mitsubishi Motors, First U.S. Brand-level Spokesperson in Company History

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will launch advertising to support its "Mitsubishi Motors Confidence" customer-care program this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.