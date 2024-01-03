Mitsubishi Motors Closes 2023 with Confidence

Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid both post all-time annual sales records

Total annual sales up year-over-year

Number-one rankings in JD Power CSI and Reputation Customer Experience studies top the list of accolades received in 2023, driving strong annual sales performance

New Mitsubishi Motors Confidence integrated customer-care program launched in 2023

New brand marketing campaign featuring Rashida Jones as the company's first brand-level celebrity spokesperson debuted in December

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) maintained momentum through the year and accelerated into 2024, today reporting fourth-quarter 2023 sales of 19,604 and full-year sales of 87,340. In a year when vehicle availability continued to be a challenge, MMNA ended 2023 up 1.8% over 2022. The sales performance capped a year in which MMNA and its dealer partners ranked number-one among mass market brands in the annual JD Power Customer Service Index (CSI) survey and took top honors in Reputation's Customer Experience rankings as part of their 2023 Automotive Report.

Flagship models Outlander and Outlander Plug-in Hybrid continued to lead sales for the brand annually, with 42,501 gasoline Outlander sales representing an annual increase of 3.8%, as well as an all-time sales-record, the best year since the nameplate launched in 2002. Just one year since launch, the all-new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid also shone over the past 12 months, riding the wave of consumer interest in plug-in hybrids, with sales of 6,681 representing an increase of 240.7% over the previous year. Like Outlander, this performance represents the all-time best full-year sales number since the nameplate's U.S. introduction in 2017.

Highlighting Q3 2023, Mirage and Mirage G4 quarterly sales collectively rose 26.9%, as consumer interest in the subcompact hatch and sedan continued to show strength. Driving the December Mirage sales performance over the same period in 2022 was an increase in vehicle availability that grew throughout the quarter.

News and Notes

MMNA's commitment to world-class customer experience resulted in two wins for the brand and its dealer partners in 2023. For the first time in its more than 40-year history in the U.S., Mitsubishi Motors ranked first among 19 mass-market auto brands in Reputation's annual 2023 Automotive Reputation Report. And in March, Mitsubishi Motors ranked first among mass-market brands in the 2023 JD Power Customer Service Index (CSI) survey.

MMNA launched Mitsubishi Motors Confidence, the brand's integrated customer-care program through a new brand-marketing campaign starring Rashida Jones , MMNA's first-ever brand-level celebrity spokesperson.

, MMNA's first-ever brand-level celebrity spokesperson. Accolades for the company's vehicles continued with Outlander Plug-in Hybrid being named 2023 "Latin Flavor" SUV of the Year by Puros Autos , "Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by the Northwest Auto Press association, and for the second consecutive year, "Family Green Car of the Year" by Green Car Journal .

, "Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year" by the Northwest Auto Press association, and for the second consecutive year, "Family Green Car of the Year" by . The new 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander joined the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid (models built after May 2023 ) as a 2023 calendar-year Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) winner.

) as a 2023 calendar-year Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) (TSP) winner. During 2023, MMNA announced the completion of its 100 th Visual Identity new-design dealership facility. More than 90% of the company's dealer partners nationwide have now either committed to the program or completed renovations.

Visual Identity new-design dealership facility. More than 90% of the company's dealer partners nationwide have now either committed to the program or completed renovations. MMNA added Xtime, Cox Automotive's leading service appointment scheduling solution, to the company's MiCAR customer-service program to further streamline customers' service-scheduling experience.

As part of the Mitsubishi Motors Confidence customer care program, every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in America includes two years of limited maintenance.1

Individual model sales results:



Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 MIRAGE 3,875 3,053 13,219 15,816 OUTLANDER SPORT 2,893 4,056 15,015 16,373 OUTLANDER 8,979 10,461 42,501 40,942 OUTLANDER PLUG-IN HYBRID 1,577 829 6,681 1,961 ECLIPSE CROSS 2,280 2,357 9,924 10,718 TOTAL ALL 19,604 20,756 87,340 85,810

Disclaimers

Included on 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicles sold in the United States . Includes the following services and parts: 1st service (12-months/12,000 miles) – oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection; 2nd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, cabin air filter change, and multi-point inspection; 3rd service (24-months/30,000 miles) - oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspection. Mitsubishi Motors genuine oil and parts only. Services and parts not specified herein are excluded. Valid only for original owner of new, retailed 2024 model-year Mitsubishi Motors vehicle purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi Motors dealer in the United States , and not transferrable to any subsequent owner. Service not redeemed within specified time/mileage window is forfeited.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV), and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

