Mitsubishi Motors Launches New MiGEAR Merchandise Line

"Mitsubishi isn't the biggest brand in the world, but our owners and fans tell us that 'Small Batch' attitude is a big part of the appeal," said Scott Smith, vice president, aftersales, MMNA. "Our new MiGEAR collection is an extension of the brand, allowing fans to express their individuality and proudly proclaim their enthusiasm for Mitsubishi, whether they're behind the wheel or not."

Central to the collection are two designs developed in collaboration with Southern California-based social practice artist Dino Perez. These graphic t-shirts depict Mitsubishi's popular three-row Outlander crossover doing what it does best: exploring and adventuring in the great outdoors.

Honoring Mitsubishi's championship-winning motorsports heritage, the MiGEAR collection also includes graphic tees and hats featuring beloved legacy products, such as the legendary Lancer Evolution sedan that played such a central role in Mitsubishi's competition success. The Lancer Evolution earned its vaunted reputation with four straight FIA World Rally Championship titles, and Mitsubishi remains the winningest manufacturer in the history of the grueling Dakar Rally, with 12 victories to its credit.

Comprising more than 60 items for men and women, the MiGEAR collection offers shirts, sweatshirts and outerwear, hats, bags and other accessories. The collection is available through MMNA's nearly 350 U.S. dealer partners and online at mymitsubishistore.com.

