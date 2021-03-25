Mitsubishi Motors Partners with Emergent Media to Create "Soul Pursuits" Mini-Series

Gilsdorf, who began her journey in early January, is spending 2021 traveling across the country, towing a custom tiny house and meeting inspiring people making a difference for their communities and for the planet. Gilsdorf met up with Emergent Media in California to create a mini docuseries about her expedition and the hard-working, change-making small business owners she meets along the way. While the two episodes will show the power, versatility and reliability of Mitsubishi's plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, they also showcase small batch workers with big hearts who are focused on creating a better, more sustainable world for future generations.

In the first episode of "Soul Pursuits," which launched today, Gilsdorf meets with Dylan Gordon, a photographer with a deep appreciation and pride for his community. When wildfires struck his hometown in 2018, Gordon sprang into action, launching Help California, an initiative that provides ranchers with supplies and support to help get back on their feet after losing it all.

"Mitsubishi Motors applauds those who aren't afraid to pursue their own path," said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer, MMNA. "Erika Gilsdorf is one of those people. Her mission to find and document the stories of other change makers really resonated with us, and the Outlander PHEV, which blends quiet, efficient EV technology with the capability of an SUV, is the perfect companion for her epic eco-tour. Through our partnership with Emergent Media, we've created a meaningful documentary series that is as inspiring and hopeful as it is unscripted and authentic."

Emergent Media and MMNA came together to bring Gordon's story to life, showcasing the incredible sacrifices he made to ease the burden of a devastating environmental catastrophe. The episode highlights Gordon's usage of technology, performance, safety and efficiency, offerings consumers can also find in the Outlander PHEV. Emergent Media will showcase the episodes on two of their platforms: Golden State, a highly curated platform celebrating the best of California and its entrepreneurial and creative culture; and Paradise, a global adventure and travel channel.

"At Emergent, we pride ourselves in delivering on our clients' objectives and telling authentic, real stories," said Jennifer Klawin, Managing Director, Brand Partnerships at Emergent Media. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Mitsubishi Motors to not only promote this incredible vehicle, but to share these important stories of artisans and changemakers positively impacting their communities through their work and generosity."

You can watch the first "Soul Pursuits" episode with Dylan Gordon here and learn more about Erika's journey, the people she meets and the Outlander PHEV. The second episode, which follows Trevor and Maddie Gordon, will focus on minimizing our carbon footprints and launches on Earth Day.

