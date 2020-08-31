Mitsubishi Motors Partners With Nashville Community Resource Center To Distribute PPE Kits To Local Teachers

Mitsubishi Motors began working with the CRC to aid relief efforts in the aftermath of the area's March 2020 tornadoes, with the donation of a 2020 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) long-term lease and staff volunteer time, and the partnership has continued during the COVID-19 outbreak. As summer faded into fall, and the CRC began building hundreds of teacher PPE kits, a challenge presented itself: how to deliver them all.

"Mitsubishi Motors immediately stepped in to offer staff support and vehicles to bring the teacher PPE kit delivery over the finish line," said CRC Executive Director Tina Doniger. "That is exactly the type of partner you want in a crisis, but also when a window of opportunity presents itself to make something good happen for the community."

PPE kits will include face shields, masks, sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer. Funding for the kits was donated to the Community Resource Center by Piedmont Natural Gas.

The delivery will take place over the course of three days, starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 and ending Thursday, Sept. 3. With strict considerations for social distancing, sanitization, masks and gloves, Mitsubishi will dispatch 20-plus volunteers and 20-plus vehicles to schools across the Metro Nashville area for low-to-no contact kit delivery.

Mitsubishi and CRC representatives will be on hand at the CRC (218 Omohundro Place) to speak with media, as the PPE kits are being loaded into vehicles by volunteers, on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

"The Nashville area is our home, and we are humbled by the opportunity to help keep local students, teachers and their families safe through our ongoing partnership with the Community Resource Center," said Mitsubishi Motors North America COO Mark Chaffin. "Thank you to the CRC for the tireless and important work you do every day for the community and to our staff for safely rising to this important occasion."

